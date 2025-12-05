Usher & Big Sean Partner Up, Donating $1 Million To Detroit’s Boys & Girls Club

Source: Rich Polk/Drink Champs / Rich Polk/Drink Champs

Usher and Big Sean are coming together for an amazing cause.

Both music stars are reportedly contributing a combined $1 million to support the future of Detroit’s children, donating to the Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan. Usher’s New Look Foundation and the Sean Anderson Foundation partnered with glitch Sports + Entertainment and Emory University Goizueta to make the initiative possible.

The new Boys & Girls Club location is scheduled to open in February 2026. Thanks to the R&B icon and the Dark Sky Paradise rapper, the project is off to a strong start.

Usher launched his New Look Foundation in 1999, early in his career, alongside his mother, Jonetta Patton. For more than a decade, the Confessions singer’s nonprofit has focused on transforming the lives of teens across the country and preparing them to become the leaders of tomorrow.

Sean Don founded the Sean Anderson Foundation in 2012 with a mission to support underserved youth and families through education, wellness programs, and financial literacy. His nonprofit also partners with organizations such as the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, helping create opportunities for kids interested in music and technology.

Outside of giving back, both stars have remained active musically. Big Sean recently teamed up with Dave East for their record “Man In The Mirror.” Last year, he released his album, Better Me Than You, following a four-year hiatus. Usher dropped his last project, COMING HOME, in 2024 and celebrated the 20th anniversary of his classic, Confessions.

This year, the Love In This Club superstar has also stepped further into the executive world, partnering with Larry Jackson and L.A. Reid for gamma Records.

