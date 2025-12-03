This week, iconic R&B groups B2K and Blackstreet have signed with new record labels and are in talks of releasing new music in the near future.

According to Billboard, Grammy-award-winning group Blackstreet signed with XOXO Entertainment with new music and performances forthcoming.

In a statement, Blackstreet said that the group has always stood for timeless music, artistry, and evolution, “Partnering with XOXO Entertainment feels like the perfect alignment; where vision, passion, and creativity meet. As a group, we’re excited and honored to join forces with a team that shares our energy and commitment to taking BLACKSTREET into a new era. This partnership is powerful, and together we’re ready to create moments the world will remember. This next chapter will be iconic.”

Also this week, BPC Music Group recently signed B2K, who are preparing to release their first album in over 20 years. It was also announced recently that the group would be reuniting once again and co-headlining the Boys 4 Life Tour with Bow Wow. The 28-city tour kicks off in February 2026.

In a statement, BPC said, ““Our mission at BPC has always been about creating opportunities for Black creatives to thrive. “Signing B2K to BPC Music Group is an exciting milestone. We believe in their vision, their influence, and the authentic relationship they bring to the culture.”

R&B Groups B2K, Blackstreet Sign New Record Deals Ahead of New Music was originally published on foxync.com