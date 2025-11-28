1 of 10 ❯ ❮

Ale B Luxury Bags blends precision, purpose, and polish. Founded by a former healthcare professional who traded scrubs for sculpted silhouettes, the brand channels her signature care into every stitch that includes various textures and gleaming hardware. Carried by the likes of Supa Cent and Bambi, Ale B is for the fashion lover who appreciates intention as much as indulgence.

For the littles, the super adorable brand Niles+ Chaz—created by actor Mike Colter and his family—makes a cute gift you can use all year long. The line of family-friendly, cost-effective products ($25 and under) recently expanded to include a shampoo and conditioner, making it a perfect wash day must-have.

Jewelry lovers, get in here! Simone Smith’s brand continues to give the people what they need. From everyday staples like the classic hoop earring to custom nameplates and pendants for the men in your life, Simone I. Smith is a one-stop shop for gifting pieces with significance that last well past the holidays.

There’s nothing like a soft, clean beard to cuddle up next to in the winter. The Levi Fisher Beard Bundle is the perfect gift for the special man in your life who’s serious about his grooming game. With products like the “Smooth Operator” detangling cream and “Balm Diggity” beard butter, all at an affordable price, it’s an easy way to cross one more person off your shopping list.

Want a luxury bag without the exorbitant price tag? Look no further than Glamaholic Lifestyle. The multimillion-dollar brand founded by Mia Ray is sure to be a showstopper under the tree. From everyday on-the-go bags to luxe luggage sets, Glamaholic has an ideal gift for anyone on your list. The brand even has a brand new collection dropping on Black Friday at 3 pm EST.

With “new year, new me” season right around the corner, Aunt Jackie’s Scalp Essentials are stocking stuffers that pack a big punch. Formulated with all of the nourishing ingredients the brand is known for, the products help alleviate the stress of gym day on your hair. From naturally de-funkadifying your hairdo to refreshing your scalp after an intense cardio session, these are a standout for gifting something useful for the year ahead at less than $20 a pop.

Over the past few years, many people have begun adjusting their relationship with alcohol and while the non-alcoholic beverage options are steadily increasing, it can still be hard to find one that truly scratches the itch. That’s where Medase Cocktails comes in. Made with organic ingredients and juices, it’s an excellent way to make the non-drinkers in your life feel part of the holiday experience without packing on the extra calories. Grab yours at a special 25% off for Black Friday.

Ready to give the gift of hair that CElays? (See what we did there?) Well, you know Queen Bey’s got you covered with her patented hair care line, Cecred. So, be it the Restoring Hair & Edge drops that the internet can’t stop raving about or one of the brand’s holiday bundles, no one on your list will have an issue receiving any of these products. And if you’ve been worrying about dropping the big bucks on the brand, you’re in luck! They’re offering 30% off sitewide for Black Friday.

You'll definitely earn yourself a spot on someone's nice list by giving the gift of Fenty Beauty this Christmas. Whether you plan to help them sparkle with the bestselling Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizers or stuff their stockings with the Skincare Start'rs Bundle, our girl Rih Rih has the right stuff for every bad gal on your list.