Tamika Mallory Sets The Record Straight For Barbz Denying Nicki Minaj’s Continued Trump Support: ‘Bless Her Heart And Bless You Too!’

Tamika Mallory wants to make one thing clear about Nicki Minaj’s recent moves: the rapper is absolutely aligning herself with Donald Trump.

Nicki is not shying away from her Trump support, once again flaunting her MAGA allegiance in a recent tweet.

During her time at the United Nations, Minaj publicly thanked the president and condemned violence against Christians in Nigeria while noting that calling for the protection of Christians in Nigeria was “not about taking sides or dividing people… but about uniting humanity.”

A few days after her brief speech, Nicki took to X to commemorate her trip, also highlighting her new connections.

“United Nations was a MAGA Flex. Trump on da text. Yall should be afraid of what I’m gon do next,” Nicki tweeted over the weekend.

Not only does this post see the rapper doubling down on her Trump support, but it’s also a reference to Jay-Z, whom Nicki has been taking shots at for several months now.

Minaj flipped a bar from Hov’s 2009 single “On to the Next One,” where Jay raps, “Obama on the text/Y’all should be afraid of what I’m gon’ do next.”

While a lot of Nicki’s fanbase is having a rough time with her recent political affiliation, social justice leader Tamika Mallory wants to make one thing clear: Minaj is absolutely siding with Trump.

The former Coretta Scott King Legacy Award winner took to Instagram to respond to the Barbz who are trying to explain away Nicki’s recent antics. She posted a screenshot of the aforementioned tweet, adding a lengthy caption that speaks to any fans of the rapper who think Nicki’s not picking sides.

“‘She’s not supporting Trump’ 🤣 ‘She “said” she’s not picking sides’ 🙄 I worry about the level of ignorance some of y’all feel comfortable living in,” Mallory began in her caption, quoting some of the explanations she’s seen from Barbz. “Some of you forget…I’m not a new activist. I’m a trained leader with 30 years of receipts. When I speak on an issue, I’m speaking from wisdom and experience. I teach this work!” She continued, “And to be clear, I don’t care who Ms. Minaj supports politically. My job is to make sure there’s FACTS available for our people when SERIOUS issues like this arise. Bless her heart and bless you too!” “Repeat after me…Trump don’t give a sh*t about Nigeria,” Mallory concluded.

Of course, the president isn’t the only Republican Nicki is aligning herself with. Following her speech at the United Nations, Ambassador Mike Waltz publicly declared himself a “Barb,” after which Nicki threw her full support behind the politician.

Minaj reshared a photo Waltz posted of the two of them at the UN, under which he wrote that he is “Thrilled to be Honorary Ambassador to the Barbz.”

The rapper responded emphatically, writing: “And if anyone so much as LOOKS at our Ambassador the wrong way…It’s over,” adding a GIF of Judge Judy saying the final two words.

Nicki has since deleted the tweet twisting Jay-Z’s bars into a MAGA shoutout for Trump.

