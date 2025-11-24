Flag On The Play: Christopher Blake Griffith Countersues Stefon Diggs As Sexual Battery Battle Intensifies

Stefon Diggs may actually have to answer for the sexual battery allegations made by “social media influencer” Christopher Blake Griffith.

After filing a libel lawsuit against Griffith earlier this month, the creative director has fired back with his own counterclaim.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Griffith spoke out in August with claims that Diggs drugged and sexually assaulted him in May 2023. Page Six reports that Griffith has released additional details about the alleged incident, claiming he was accosted by the NFL star both inside Diggs’ home and in his vehicle. He further alleges that after he refused to comply with Diggs’ advances, the New England Patriots player retaliated by ordering a violent attack on him in Los Angeles days later. According to Griffith, the assault was carried out by Stefon’s brother, Darez Diggs, along with two other associates.

Page Six adds that Griffith posted what he claims to be evidence of the truth on his Instagram page in a series of photos and clips, including an alleged DM conversation between him and Diggs about being “outed.” He also posted photos of Diggs wearing clothes he alleges were stolen from him alongside an itemized receipt of each item.

“Chris Griffith is going to have his say and is looking forward to getting justice for the sexual and physical attacks perpetrated against him,” said Griffith’s attorney Jake Lebowitz of Posey Lebowitz PLLC exclusively to Page Six. “This attack came as a direct result of Mr. Diggs’s rebuffed sexual advances toward Mr. Griffith.”

Diggs’ initial lawsuit cited that Griffith broadcast his allegations to his nearly 100k followers and tagged actress Sarah Jessica Parker, along with the boot company Ugg, with whom Diggs had recently done a campaign. He didn’t refer to Griffith’s allegations hurting his business with the company; however, it was clear that it wasn’t a good look.

Not sure if Diggs and Griffith will have their day in front of a judge, but it’s clear that the latter is planning to use the court of public opinion to his advantage for now.

