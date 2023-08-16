Keke Palmer Gets Her Lick Back In Usher’s New Song, ‘Boyfriend’

CLOSE

Usher just released his highly anticipated song “Boyfriend,” featuring Keke Palmer and it is a top-tier way to get your lick back.

The 29-year-old actress knows how to turn an unfortunate situation into a creative opportunity. Last month, the “Akeelah and the Bee” starlet made headlines for dancing it up at Usher’s residency in Las Vegas. Palmer’s then-boyfriend Darius Jackson tweeted his disapproval of her ensemble, garnering lots of public scrutiny from her fans.

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” he tweeted.

The now-deleted tweet led to the demise of the couple’s relationship, who welcomed their first child, Leodis, together in February.

And while Palmer hasn’t addressed Jackson’s comments directly, releasing a song with Usher is the ultimate “middle finger” to the entire situation.

The Keke Palmer and Usher collab we didn’t know we needed

In an Instagram post, the singer wrote, “Usher! I remember when I was 12 and auditioned for “In The Mix” You have been killing it all my life. As a true lover of the arts, your talent and craftsmanship are a rare combination that I aspire to achieve as a performer. You are a living legend who is worthy of awe! Thank you for encouraging me and seeing me as the entertainer I am.

I know I’m a gUrL but when I watched your videos, I never wanted to be the girl in them, I wanted to be YOU. Thank you for making a dream come true.”

In the video, Palmer and friends are getting ready for the Usher concert while lip-syncing the lyrics to the song. The scene cuts to Usher getting ready before returning to Palmer and her friends in an elevator. As the elevator opens, Palmer dances out the door, dressed like Usher. The two unite in a casino setting and dance along in matching ensembles. They continue to sing as the scene fades to Palmer waking up in a hotel bed with her phone ringing. Turns out she slept through the concert. “Shit, I’m so tired,” she says to her friend on the phone. “I’m a mother, after all,” she continued as she winks at the camera.

It is clear that Miss Palmer plays all day! Consider this her official statement.

Keke Palmer Gets Her Lick Back In Usher’s New Song, ‘Boyfriend’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com