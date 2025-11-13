Newsletter
Style & Fashion

Ball Up Top! adidas x Anthony Edwards 2 "Core Black"

Ball Up Top! adidas x Anthony Edwards 2 “Core Black”

Basketball star Anthony Edwards will soon release the latest colorway of his signature shoe with adidas in a classic “Core Black."

Published on November 12, 2025

adidas x Anthony Edwards 2 "Core Black"
Those paying close attention recently to the Minnesota Timberwolves putting belt-to-Jazz (and the Kings!) all the way from Utah to Sacramento have probably been noticing the very proper kick game of star player Anthony Edwards.

Get a quick preview below in case you need a reminder:

Thankfully, fans will soon be able to get their hands on the colorway seen above with adidas upcoming release of the Anthony Edwards 2 “Core Black.”

RELATED: Anthony Edwards Toured China In Style With adidas [PHOTOS]

Building on the best qualities of the AE1 while elevating things to make a completely new silhouette, the AE2 comes with a host of attractive features, including a Propulsion Plate for torsional support that also provides energy return for quicker takeoffs and effortless elevation. Also on the specs list are articulated fangs that deliver both lockdown and containment, which you’ll find keeps your foot secure from a cut to a first step. The LIGHTBOOST + Lightstrike combo is where the sneaker tech comes into play, constructed around the rim and core with The Three Stripes signature cushioning platforms that offer top notch comfort — responsiveness and long-lasting freshness, on or off the court, are all guaranteed as well.

Make sure to not only watch Edwards and the Timberwolves go for the gold against the Kings in the 2025 NBA Cup beginning this Friday (Nov 14), be sure to head to adidas the next day on Saturday (Nov 15) to officially cop the Anthony Edwards 2 “Core Black for $130 USD. Keep clicking to get a detailed look:

adidas x Anthony Edwards 2 "Core Black"
adidas x Anthony Edwards 2 "Core Black"
adidas x Anthony Edwards 2 "Core Black"
adidas x Anthony Edwards 2 "Core Black"
adidas x Anthony Edwards 2 "Core Black"
