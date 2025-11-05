Zohran Mamdani’s Victory Music Was Ja Rule’s “New York” – 50 Cent Mad

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

The highly anticipated outcome of the race to become New York City’s mayor concluded Tuesday (Nov. 4) with Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani winning decisively. As he walked out to greet the crowd at his victory party, the song chosen for the moment was Ja Rule’s “New York,” a standout song featuring Fat Joe and Jadakiss from the Queens, New York, native’s 2004 album R.U.L.E.

The song choice didn’t sit well with another Queens rapper and Ja Rule’s rival, 50 Cent. In a now deleted post quoting a post by MSNBC host Ari Melber on X, formerly Twitter, he commented, “of course he would walk out to that fool.” The entertainment mogul didn’t stop there, as he also posted a key clip from Mamdani’s victory speech where the mayor-elect directly challenged President Donald Trump, who has constantly attacked him. In the caption of that post, 50 Cent wrote, “3 words..no funding coming…NYC finished,” with a facepalm emoji.

50 Cent has been a constant critic of Mamdani on social media, particularly because of the progressive politician’s plans to tax the rich. “Where did he come from? Whose friend is this? I’m not feeling this plan. No. I will give him $258,750 and a first class one-way ticket away from NY,” the artist wrote in another Instagram post from June.

Mamdani addressed those critiques during an interview with Melber on his MSNBC show, The Beat, before the election was decided. “What I would say to you, 50, if you are indeed watching or anyone else is watching…I continue to think that having the top 1% of New York City or making more than a million dollars a year, having them pay 2% more for an economic agenda that would transform every New Yorker’s life, including their own,” he said.



The 34-year-old followed up by further detailing his platform of providing more affordability to New Yorkers, and made it clear that he is still a fan of 50 Cent despite their differing stances. “And I do have to say, even though we have a disagreement on tax policy, every time I get a death threat, I still listen to ‘Many Men,’” Mamdani said with a laugh, referencing the hit from 50 Cent’s debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

