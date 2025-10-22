Tonight's Schedule
News

TMZ Confirms Trump Considering Diddy Sentence Commutation

TMZ Confirms Trump Considering Diddy Commutation After White House Denial

Sources close to TMZ say that President Trump is close to commuting the sentence of Sean "Diddy" Combs, although the White House denied the claim.

Published on October 22, 2025

"Art for Life" Gala Honoring Sean "P. Diddy" Combs Hosted by Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons

Sean “Diddy” Combs was recently sentenced in his prostitution case and was hit with 50 months, which equates to four years and two months. Sources close to Diddy informed TMZ that President Donald Trump is considering commuting Diddy’s sentence, a claim the White House denies, but the outlet stood firmly by its earlier report in an update.

TMZ first reported Monday night (October 20) that a high-ranking White House official revealed to them that Trump mulled over commuting Combs’ sentence this week. Some of Trump’s aides are pushing for him not to commute the sentence, but conceded that the president “will do what he wants” in regards to the matter.

The White House Communications Office refuted TMZ’s report, prompting the outlet to immediately issue an update to its story.

From TMZ:

The White House Communications Office is saying our story is not true. We stand by our story. Our story is accurate.

So far, Diddy has been jailed for 13 months, and that time served could reduce his sentence to just two years. A commutation is not a pardon, just a reduction in sentencing.

Photo: Getty

TMZ Confirms Trump Considering Diddy Commutation After White House Denial  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

