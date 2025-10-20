Angela ‘Blac Chyna’ White Gushes Over ‘My Person’ Rob Kardashian Amid Reconciliation Rumors: ‘We’re Just Going With The Flow’

Blac Chyna can’t keep her composure while talking about the possibility of rekindling her relationship with ex, Rob Kardashian.

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

After sparking reconciliation rumors last week, the model—who now goes by her birth name, Angela White—was asked about the status of her relationship with the former reality star during an appearance at the Los Angeles Women’s Expo on Saturday, October 18.

While talking about wanting to have more children, Chyna admitted that she would rather welcome more kids with Kardashian than her other ex, Tyga, in a video obtained by TMZ. Chyna and Kardashian are parents to daughter Dream, 8, while she and Tyga share 13-year-old son King Cairo.

When asked point-blank whether she and Kardashian are back together, the model giggled and took some time to think before explaining that they are both “healing” and “communicating.”

Love TV One? Get more! Join the TV One Newsletter Thank you! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“We’re just going with the flow,” she said. “And if it’s God’s [will] then it will be something.”

The model went on to gush that Kardashian is “hilarious,” adding, “We’re just taking our time. I’m excited…He’s my person. I just gotta work on myself, and he’s gotta work on himself.”

This comes after Chyna first sparked reconciliation rumors last week, uploading a series of photos to Instagram along with the caption, “This love is forever ♾️.” She tagged Rob in the caption, who “liked” the post.

While a source revealed to Page Six at the time that the exes were not back together, it looks like they’re doing their best to make it happen.

Rob and Chyna got engaged in 2016 after a rollercoaster romance, but their relationship ended shortly after, in 2017.

In the years since their split, the former couple has had their fair share of drama, with Chyna suing Rob’s mother, Kris Jenner, and his sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, for defamation. At the height of their breakup in 2017, things got even worse, with Kardashian exposing naked pictures of his ex, causing Chyna to enlist powerhouse lawyer Lisa Bloom for a “revenge porn” lawsuit.

That same year, Rob claimed Blac Chyna attempted to choke him with an iPhone charger during an intense fight last at sister Kylie’s house. The reality star and his sister filed a lawsuit against Rob’s ex-fiancé for battery, assault and vandalism.

Things between the former couple have been quiet over the last few years—until now. If you need to catch up on their history amid their suspected rekindling, check out a timeline of their relationship here.

The post Angela ‘Blac Chyna’ White Gushes Over ‘My Person’ Rob Kardashian Amid Reconciliation Rumors: ‘We’re Just Going With The Flow’ appeared first on Bossip.

Angela ‘Blac Chyna’ White Gushes Over ‘My Person’ Rob Kardashian Amid Reconciliation Rumors: ‘We’re Just Going With The Flow’ was originally published on bossip.com