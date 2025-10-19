Cardi B Claps Back At Critics About Why She Continues Clubbing While Prengnant: ‘I’m An Entertainer, Honey!’

Currently expecting her fourth child, Cardi B‘s pregnancy has become a subject of online debate, causing a stir with her recent comments regarding her late-night habits. The rapper revealed and defended her decision to still go to the club, citing her status as an “entertainer.”

Cardi B, who welcomed her daughter Blossom last September and is expecting her fourth child—her first with boyfriend Stefon Diggs—has been riding a high with her new album Am I the Drama? However, her social media activity continues to divide fans. In a livestream clip caught by Live Bitez (see below), Cardi addressed critics questioning her presence in nightclubs despite her pregnancy.

“I know what y’all be saying — ‘Ain’t you pregnant? Why you always in the club?’ I’m an entertainer, honey. And on top of that, I had to,” she said.

She explained that her club appearances weren’t just for fun but served a creative purpose, noting she realized some of her songs “don’t sound the same in the club” as they do in the studio, which helped her adjust the mastering for her music.

The rapper also clarified that her social habits lean towards nighttime activities. “Me and my friends are not the type of friends to go out to dinner, shopping, brunches, vacations… We like to do nighttime sh*t,” she admitted.

Cardi B’s Pregnancy Decisions Garners Online Judgment

The comments section on social media quickly erupted, showcasing a stark divide in opinion. Members of the Bardi Gang rallied to her defense, with one fan writing, “Do you cardi. these comments are wild … like dang …she doing her like yall doing yall … support or move around. haters.” Some users condemned her fans supporting her decisions, “But if this was Sexyy Red or any other unapologetically black female rapper y’all would be outraged.” Others criticized Cardi directly, “Yes hookah and weed smoke is just what the OBGYN ordered.”

The livestream also contained a seemingly playful moment that fueled speculation about her co-parenting relationship with her estranged husband, Offset. One viewer noted that towards the end of the video, one of Cardi’s kids asked about going shopping, and she dismissed her by suggesting it was “Offset’s job.” A fan confirmed the exchange, which read: “Did she jus tell her daughter you going to yo dads tomorrow ask him to buy u sh*t or am I tripping [laughing emoji]. She definitely did.”

This internet backlash comes after the “Pretty & Petty” rapper Cardi temporarily bowed out of a beef with BIA, citing not wanting to make her album release week more stressful. However, BIA said she isn’t worried about her long-standing beef with Cardi due to her current pregnancy and her focus being elsewhere.

“This isn’t even about her, this is really about real artists. Like, the artists that get up and go to the studio and care about the creative and do their work and have limited resources. I’m speaking for them. This is not even about her anymore… I would be doing a disservice to myself with everything I’ve put into this album, making this about her. I could just go and I could drop something at any time. That came a year ago, I dropped that record a year ago. I would be doing a disservice to myself, I’ll say that,” BIA stated in an interview.

Despite the ongoing scrutiny of Cardi B’s pregnancy, she continues to defend her right to live and work on her own terms, even while expecting.

