Pressure Is A Privilege: Three-Time WNBA Champion Jackie Young Celebrates Aces Victory With Loyal Las Vegas Fans At Raising Cane’s

The Las Vegas Aces are champions once again!

Source: Raising Cane’s

Las Vegas Aces star Jackie Young made history on Friday night as she helped the team secure its third WNBA Championship in four years with a 4-0 sweep over the Phoenix Mercury. The win was the perfect, storybook ending to cap off another dominant season for the Aces, who have established themselves as one of the most dominant dynasties in modern professional sports.

After checking another accomplishment on her already-long list, the Silent Assassin made her way to Raising Cane’s Las Vegas Flagship Restaurant to work a celebratory “shift.” Young welcomed fans into the restaurant by serving them from the front counter and working in the kitchen, using her quick hands and determination from the court to dominate the register.

Source: Raising Cane’s

Before greeting the crowds of eager supporters, Young talked to media, including BOSSIP, in a press conference, where she discussed the Aces’ tough start this season, winning her third championship, Olympic gold medals, and how it feels being an inspiration to young women everywhere.

“The season started out pretty rough. Being .500 and then getting beat by 53 points to then being able to string together 17 wins in a row in order to get a good spot for the playoffs,” she said when asked about the Aces being counted out early in the WNBA season. “That was the biggest thing – first off making the playoffs and then, getting to a spot where we wanted to be so we could have home court advantage and things like that.”

Young continued, “It’s just been different because the past two championships, we were kind of on top the whole year and this year we kind of had to claw our way back into it,” said Young. “You think about just getting one (championship) and sometimes it takes your whole career, but now Aces basketball is the standard. Every time we come into training camp, we know that we’re prepping to win a championship.” Source: Raising Cane’s

When asked about the weight of being a role model to young women all around the globe, Jackie didn’t hesitate to say that the weight of the world is something she welcomes.

“Pressure is a privilege,” the three-time champion said. “It’s a good thing, it means that things matter. At the same time, I’m just trying to set a good example and be the standard. I know whenever I was a little girl, I looked up to Candace Parker and so if I can just be this person that the little girls look up to then it means I’m doing something right.”

Women’s sports are already on the rise, and with stars like Young at the helm, it’s no secret why.

