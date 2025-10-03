Sean “Diddy” Combs will learn on Friday (October 3) how much time he’ll receive after being convicted on interstate prostitution charges. Ahead of the sentencing, Sean “Diddy’ Combs penned a four-page letter to the judge overseeing the hearing.

As shared in full by CNN, the letter Combs wrote and gave to Judge Arun Subramanian was a heartfelt apology to Cassie Ventura, along with reflecting on his journey as a man in the 13 months he’s spent behind bars thus far.

From the letter:

I lost my way. I got lost in my journey. Lost in the drugs and the excess. My downfall was rooted in my selfishness. I have been humbled and broken to my core. Jail is designed to break you mentally, physically and spiritually. Over the past year there have been so many times that I wanted to give up. There have been some days I thought I would be better off dead. The old me died in jail and a new version of me was reborn. Prison will change you or kill you—I choose to live.

Combs faces up to 20 years for the two interstate prostitution counts. The mogul’s legal team is seeking a kinder sentence with time served.

—

Photo: Getty

Sean “Diddy” Combs Asks For Leniency Ahead Of Sentencing Hearing was originally published on hiphopwired.com