Charlie Kirk Currency: Can Lawmakers Really Put Him On Our Money?

Who would have imagined that Charlie Kirk currency would even be a conversation? Welp, we’re here.

Rep. August Pfluger (R-Texas), chairman of the Republican Study Committee, and Rep. Abe Hamadeh (R-Arizona) are set to introduce legislation directing the U.S. Treasury to mint 400,000 silver dollar coins bearing the image of controversial conservative figure Charlie Kirk. The proposal, called the Charlie Kirk Commemorative Coin Act, was written Sept. 22, just weeks after Kirk—founder of Turning Point USA—was fatally shot during a Q&A session at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.



According to the bill, which was obtained by Fox News, the silver coins would be recognized as legal tender. One side would feature Kirk’s likeness, while the reverse would display the phrase “Well done, good and faithful servant.” Additional inscriptions include Kirk’s full name, “Charles James Kirk,” the year 2026, and standard coin phrases such as “Liberty,” “In God We Trust,” “United States of America,” and the U.S.’s traditional motto, “E Pluribus Unum.”

The final design would be selected by the Secretary of the Treasury in consultation with President Donald Trump.

So, how likely is it that this bill could become reality?

Commemorative coins start with an act of Congress. Lawmakers must pass legislation authorizing the U.S. Mint to produce coins with specific designs and purposes. A recent example is the President George H.W. Bush and First Spouse Barbara Bush Coin Act, which authorized the production of gold and dollar coins in their honor. It was approved and signed into law under Trump in 2020.

While Congress can approve such bills, the Treasury Secretary also has discretionary authority to instruct the Mint to produce gold coins, as well as silver and bronze medals, as part of its numismatic program, the U.S. Mint website notes.

Once legislation is signed into law, the U.S. Mint initiates the design process, typically based on specific inscriptions and visual guidelines outlined in the bill. Stakeholders—normally designated by Congress—may also collaborate with the Mint during the design phase. Artists are then briefed, and subject matter experts are consulted to guide the creative process before finalizing on a final coin design for production.

If Pfluger and Hamadeh’s Charlie Kirk Commemorative Coin Act secures approval from the Treasury Secretary, Congress, and Trump, Americans could soon see Kirk’s face on official U.S. silver coins. While the process for creating a commemorative coin is well-established, political and public scrutiny—especially given Kirk’s controversial legacy—could complicate its passage through Congress. So, whether the coin will ultimately be minted remains uncertain, but both lawmakers appear confident that they will be given the green light.

Hamadeh called Kirk an “American treasure” during a Sept. 24 interview with Fox News.

“He tirelessly sacrificed his time, energy, and money to save this nation for future generations. Ultimately, at the hands of a radical leftist, he sacrificed his life.” He added, “His life must be commemorated, and this coin will allow us to pass a reminder of his remarkable life on to generations to come.”

Pfluger stressed the historical weight of their proposal, noting that Kirk, at age 31, would become the youngest person ever featured on U.S. currency at the time of minting, calling it “a fitting honor that cements his extraordinary legacy alongside presidents and founding fathers who shaped our republic.”

The Texas rep added, “Charlie Kirk was a conservative titan whose transformational impact on millions of Americans deserves permanent recognition alongside our nation’s greatest leaders and influential figures.”

Will Charlie Kirk currency really become a thing? Let’s keep an eye on this space.

