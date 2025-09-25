Make It Make Sense: Black 11-Year-Old Expelled From Michigan School After Dismantling Classmate’s Loaded Gun

Source: Abu Hanifah / Getty

America’s priorities are as a** backwards as Kris Kross’ clothes, and this story illustrates just how deeply moronic people have become.

Eleven-year-old Sakir Everett is a student at Dwight Rich School of the Arts in Lansing, Michigan. Well, he was a student at Dwight Rich before he was expelled for stopping what could have been yet another national tragedy according to NBC News. The boy’s mother, Savitra McClurkin, recounted an incident in which Sakir was given a loaded firearm by another unnamed student who had brought it into the school.

“Sakir’s natural reaction was there’s no way I’m going to hold on to this gun all day,” his mother said. “He proceeded to go to class …and dismantled it in class. There was a teacher in class and everything. People were around and everything.” ”…He didn’t want it on his person, but he didn’t want nobody to mess with it,” she added.

McClurkin then said that her son put the dismantled pieces inside of a heater in the classroom and threw the ammunition into a garbage can. He was able to do this because he was educated about firearms and safety from his grandfather, who was a hunter. One of the students who witnessed this eventually told school administrators, who then made the decision to expel Sakir from the school permanently. Let them tell it, there is some unrevealed information that led them to their conclusion, saying, “the full account of the incident has not been reported.” Ultimately, they decided that the 11-year-old was somehow unfit to attend the school despite potentially saving dozens of lives.

“Disciplinary action would not have been warranted for disarming another student,” the district said. “Please know, however, that the safety of our students and staff remains our paramount interest, and decisions will continue to be made in accordance with that principle.”

Lansing School District went on to say that they had conducted a “thorough investigation, including review of video evidence, numerous witness statements, and careful deliberation, as well as a disciplinary hearing.”

In a time when school shootings have become a regular occurrence, Sakir’s intervention should be celebrated and praised by every parent, student, school administrator, politician, and news outlet. Instead, McClurkin is searching desperately for a school that will accept her son with an expulsion on his record. The fact that gun-lovers aren’t publicly rebuking Lansing School District’s decision is telling to say the least. They seemed to have all the nouns, verbs, and adjectives in the world for Kyle Rittenhouse. Strange that they aren’t keeping that same energy for a young Black boy who carried out a true heroic act.

The child who brought the firearm into the school was reported to authorities and taken into custody, which is great, but Sakir should not be bearing the consequences of another child’s behavior.

Savitra McClurkin is disgusted with how she and her son have been treated.

“They really just did—not just my son—they did me wrong, too. All I’m trying to do is just be a good parent and make sure that my son is getting an education,” Sakir’s mom said.

This is America…

