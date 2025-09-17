Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Janet Jackson is hooking up with Cardi B.

No, they’re not dating, but they are appearing together on Cardi’s new album Am I The Drama?, which comes out on Friday, Sept. 19.

The 59-year-old icon joins Kehlani, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Selena Gomez, Tyla, Summer Walker, and Cash Cobain on Cardi’s latest release.

Cardi has been promoting the album everywhere, including in funny clips where she sells her CDs on the street and on the New York subway. She’s also done several interviews, including one with Kelly Rowland for Spotify. In that interview, she talked about how challenging it is for artists to stay on top.

“It’s a lot of pressure. It’s a lot of one day they love you, one day they don’t,” she told Rowland. “One day they’re really hard on you, and I have to understand that, nobody could ever finish me. Not the internet, not a bitch, not a n—, nobody could f—- finish me.

Cardi has already released the singles “Outside” and “Imaginary Playerz” which rides off a sample from the song of the same title that Jay-Z released in 1997. She’s also done a pop-up shop in New York City during New York Fashion Week. She plans to visit more cities in the next few days, including Riverdale, Ga., Easton, Pa., Cypress, Texas, and Long Beach, Calif. And, she’s also gearing up for a tour by taking dance lessons and hitting the gym.

Am I The Drama? is Cardi’s first album since her debut Invasion of Privacy dropped in 2018. She told Jennifer Hudson on her daytime show why she felt now was the right time to drop a new record.

“I feel because it was completed, it was completely completed,” Cardi said. “I was like, this is what was missing out there. I feel like I touched on everything I wanted to touch, and I was like, I’m done. I can’t possibly fit no more.”

Watch an excerpt where Cardi talks about her new album on The Jennifer Hudson Show below:

Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion & More Revealed As Features On Cardi B’s Next Album was originally published on cassiuslife.com