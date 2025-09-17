Tonight's Schedule
5:00PM A Different World
5:30PM A Different World
6:00PM The Cosby Show
News

Charlie Kirk: Tyler Robinson Charged With Aggravated Murder

Aggravated murder is a capital offense in Utah, and is punishable by the death penalty, which the prosecutor in the case intends to seek.

Published on September 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect Tyler Robinson Arraigned In Utah Court
Source: Pool / Getty

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old accused of shooting and killing Charlie Kirk during an event at Utah Valley University last week, has officially been charged with aggravated murder, and the head prosecutor in charge has confirmed that he intends to seek the death penalty.

According to CNBC, Utah prosecutors charged Robinson on Tuesday with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, obstruction of justice, witness tampering, and several other crimes involving Kirk’s death. Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray said his decision to seek the death penalty is not one he came by easily.

“I do not take this decision lightly, and it is a decision I have made independently as county attorney based solely on the available evidence and circumstances and nature of the crime,” Gray said during a press conference.

Of course, Gray didn’t stop at announcing the charges against Robinson. He also appeared to back the narrative immediately adopted by right-wing media outlets and ideologs that Robinson was a radicalized leftist, claiming that his parents had confirmed the narrative.

From CNBC:

Robinson’s mother also told investigators that “over the last year or so, Robinson had become more political and had started to lean more to the left, becoming more pro gay and trans rights oriented,” Gray said.

Robinson’s mother also told police that said her son, “began to date his roommate, a biological male who was transitioning genders.”

Gray also read text messages that were allegedly exchanged between Robinson and his roommate following Kirk’s shooting. They included several which contained romantic sentiments.

Riiiiight. So, conveniently enough, Gray is claiming Robinson checks all the right leftist Bingo boxes, including an affection for trans women, a subject MAGA America has consistently hammered away at over the last year or so. It’s almost as if Gray — and probably Robinson’s parents — have no interest in bridging the divide and toning down partisan rhetoric. Not that it really matters whether Robinson was a “leftist” or not; it’s just a little strange that a state prosecutor would feel the need to include that tidbit at a press conference announcing the charges, especially since Robinson’s ideological leanings have been the main focus on social media.

Anyway, Gray was unable to confirm whether or not Robinson currently has an attorney.

Now that the prosecutor has fanned flames by alleging that Robinson is a leftist advocate for LGBTQ rights and has dated a trans person, we can expect the anti-left sentiment, which has been bolstered by President Donald Trump and other prominent right-wing figures, to be ramped up severely.

So, basically, the circus continues.

SEE ALSO:

Charlie Kirk: Everything We Know About Alleged Killer Tyler Robinson

Leftists Or Groypers, What Does Tyler Robinson Believe In?

Tyler Robinson Arrested In The Murder Of Charlie Kirk


Charlie Kirk: Tyler Robinson Charged With Aggravated Murder  was originally published on newsone.com

More from TV One
Trending
Fatal Attraction sustaining KA
Fatal Attraction, Fatal Attraction Video

Fatal Attraction

For My Man, TV One
For My Man, For My Man Video

For My Man

News

Washington Post Fires Karen Attiah For Truthful Posts About Charlie Kirk

News

Black Man Found Hanging At Mississippi’s Delta State University

Unsung, TV One
Unsung, Unsung Video

Unsung

Frankie Beverly, Urban One Honors Living Legend
Urban One Honors

Frankie Beverly is Undoubtedly a Living Legend | Urban One Honors

Crime

When White Vigilantes Turned Katrina’s Chaos Into A Race War

Fatal Attraction | 518: Without a Trace - Norma Gilles
40:59
Entertainment

Fatal Attraction | Without a Trace – Norma Gilles

TV One

Quick Links

Legal

Close