‘Everyone Can Be Inspired By Africa’: Sergio Hudson Tells HB At NYFW After Dropping His Spring/Summer 2026 Collection

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

All the fashion girls know that Sergio Hudson sets the tone on the runway. The beloved South Carolinian designer just doesn’t miss.

Friday night at Spring Studios, he presented his Spring/Summer 2026 collection as part of New York Fashion Week (NYFW), doing what he always does. Sergio gave us fashion to make us feel powerful, sexy, and seen.

Sergio dresses women for life – from the boardroom to brunch to the club and everywhere in between. And this season he gave us all of that – plus a little more drama.

HB attended the show, so keep scrolling for a runway recap and exclusive interview with Sergio.

NYFW: Sergio Hudson Welcomes It Girls Like Olandria Carthen On His Runway, Setting The Tone For Spring and Summer

Love TV One? Get more! Join the TV One Newsletter Thank you! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Sergio’s runway opened loud and bossy. His first look was a zebra print number, followed by a leopard jacket, slayed by Love Island USA star Olandria Carthen. The outerwear was oversized, yet perfectly tailored, reminding us that no one cuts a blazer like him.

Then came the color and even more print. Sergio presented pinks, purples, blues, and yellows in suits, dresses, and skirts that had the whole room locked in. Sequins sparkled under the lights, embroidery caught every camera flash, and it was giving grown woman glamour.

NYFW Exclusive: Sergio Hudson Talks To HB After His Runway Show

When I sat down with Sergio after the show – at his private after party with Woodford Reserve flowing, trays of truffle fries and crostinis, and Mary J. Blige in the building — he told me exactly where this collection came from. And yes, I was taking notes.

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

“All the sequin patterns were based on African verification from the African tribe. You know how they use the tattoos to identify themselves,” he said.

Sergio continued, “It’s a beautiful art that they do in Africa, and I wanted to interpret that into embroidery, so it’s all African-inspired. Okay, even if it doesn’t look like that, which I like, because I don’t want people to think, oh, only Black people can wear it—and everybody can be inspired by Africa.”

That’s the thing about Sergio — he doesn’t just reference the culture. The designer – who has dressed Michelle Obama to Keke Palmer – reinterprets it and makes it global while keeping the root intact.

Sergio Hudson Returns To His Roots, Bringing The Volume & Glamour At NYFW

Another major moment on the runway was the return of big proportions. We’re talking dramatic sleeves, bold shoulders, and volume that demanded attention.

Sergio broke it down like this: “I returned to my roots. And, like, I used to do a lot of volume, and I kind of pulled away from it after going to Hollywood and dressing women. And I’m like, I want some glamour back. I want some history back. So I brought it back.”

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

And he did. The gowns, the corsetry, the maxi skirts, the mini dresses — it was all giving luxury with a bit of throwback glamour. Pieces that you know will still feel iconic 10 years from now.

Sergio’s front row was stacked with our favorite it girls: Kandi Burruss, Keri Hilson, Claire Sulmers, June Ambrose, Jordan Chiles, Jackie Aina, Serena Page, Kayla Nicole, and more. The cameras couldn’t get enough, and neither could we.

Because the Sergio Hudson woman isn’t just a muse — she’s the main character. Sergio told us, “I think my woman wants special pieces. And that’s what this collection is — special pieces.

And that’s exactly what Spring/Summer 2026 felt like: a collection of moments and special garments, curated for the women who love being remembered when they walk into a room.

‘Everyone Can Be Inspired By Africa’: Sergio Hudson Tells HB At NYFW After Dropping His Spring/Summer 2026 Collection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com