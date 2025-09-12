Pirouettes & Percocets: Future & Grand Marnier Are Blending Bold Storytelling & Ballet For 10th Anniversary Celebration Of Era-Defining Classic ’DS2’

Sensational!

Pluto’s foremost philosopher, Future, is teaming up with Grand Marnier, famed fashion designer LaQuan Smith, and Emmy-winning choreographer Ebony Williams for DS2 Remixed: The Ballet–a one-night-only blend of bold storytelling and ballet commemorating the 10th Anniversary of seminal album DS2.

The NYFW finale will immerse audience members into a boundary-pushing reimagining of DS2 through the majestic movements of world-class Black ballet performers with high-glamour costumes by LaQuan Smith at the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House on Sept. 19.

“This is the kind of bold work that truly excites us because it creates an organic opportunity for authentic engagement, audience cultivation, and to grow our ever-evolving community,” said Mari Ogino, BAM’s Director of Corporate Strategy about the unique collab. “We’re proud to partner with Grand Marnier on this landmark performance that so beautifully fuses innovation with representation.”

For Future, bringing his culture-shifting classic to Brooklyn–the hometown of Hip-Hop titans Jay Z and Biggie–is a monumental moment in the platinum-selling rapper’s enviable career.

“DS2 changed the game for me,” said Future in a statement. “A decade later and you still feel that energy everywhere. To see a mixtape I made turned into a ballet with Grand Marnier, right here in NYC? That’s different. That’s legendary.”

In the latest phase of their intriguing partnership, Grand Marnier announced limited-edition ‘GM2’ Cocktail Kits available on Cocktail Courier from August 18th to September 18th.

To make things even sweeter, Grand Marnier is giving away a signed DS2 vinyl record by Future and premium Grand Marnier barware to two lucky sweepstakes winners with 10% of proceeds from cocktail kit sales benefiting BAM’s Free Music Program.

“This imaginative fusion of hip-hop and ballet represents something fundamentally true about our brand philosophy,” said Sonia Lessuck Pirolo, Category Marketing Director for Cognacs and Champagnes at Campari America. “Just as DS2 broke the mold of conventional Rap a decade ago, Grand Marnier has always existed at the intersection of tradition and disruption. This performance does exactly that with two seemingly disparate art forms, creating a cultural moment that honors the heritage of both while fearlessly pushing creative boundaries. Together with BAM, Brooklyn’s historic home for artistic innovation, we’re excited to invite a new generation to experience how powerful it can be when we dare to remix legacy, ultimately making moments truly grand.”

