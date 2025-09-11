Elon Musk And Other Fragile White MAGAts Complain About ‘Black’ Being Capitalized, But Not ‘White’

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

In today’s episode of The Fragile Whites And Their Eternal Quest To Be Oppressed, Elon Musk, some white guy named Doug, and a slew of their fellow caucasity-infused MAGA minions are expressing fake outrage because a few years ago, the Associated Press implemented new style guidelines that require the “B” in “Black” to be capitalized when referring to Black people, while the “w” in “white” remains in lower case. They’re accusing the New York Times of “anti-White racism” because the Times, like numerous other media outlets (including this one), is following the new AP style guidelines.

“Why is ‘white’ always in lowercase, but Black is uppercase, @nytimes?” Musk wrote in a caption over a retweet of Douglas Mackey (whoever that is). “The NY Times is deliberate, precise and comprehensive in its anti-White racism.”

Mackey — who had shared a post that included a whiny quote by right-wing commentator Dinesh D’Souza — took the display of extra salty white tears to a whole new level of absurdity by declaring that the Times’ message to white people is: “You are a second-class citizen.”

We’ll circle back to that in a second.

First, here’s AP’s explanation for why “Black” is capitalized, but not “white.”

From AP:

There was clear desire and reason to capitalize Black. Most notably, people who are Black have strong historical and cultural commonalities, even if they are from different parts of the world and even if they now live in different parts of the world. That includes the shared experience of discrimination due solely to the color of one’s skin. There is, at this time, less support for capitalizing white. White people generally do not share the same history and culture, or the experience of being discriminated against because of skin color. In addition, we are a global news organization and in much of the world there is considerable disagreement, ambiguity and confusion about whom the term includes. We agree that white people’s skin color plays into systemic inequalities and injustices, and we want our journalism to robustly explore those problems. But capitalizing the term white, as is done by white supremacists, risks subtly conveying legitimacy to such beliefs.

The icing on the cake here is AP noting that the capitalization of “white” is “done by white supremacists,” considering Musk made it a point to capitalize the word in his caption.

Even if we were to narrow the scope to Black Americans (sometimes called “African Americans”), it’s logical since, for Black people who are native to the U.S., “Black” serves as both a racial designation and an ethnic identification. So, the “B” is capitalized for the same reason the “I” in “Irish” and “Italian” are.

Anyway, enough providing simple, logical and easily Googled explanations about this matter for obtuse white people who really just want to complain and pretend to be victims. Let’s get back to the sheer fragility of it all.

Imagine being part of a racial group that represents more than 60% of the U.S. population, dominates every important entity in Western society — from the corporate world to state and federal governments to all aspects of the justice system — and is the only overwhelmingly represented racial group in popular culture (TV, film, broadcasting, and, up until recent years, advertising, etc.), and still believing that a lowercase “w” indicates that you’re being treated as a “second-class citizen.”

Right now, the sitting president of the United States is a loud and proud orangey-white nationalist who has waged a war against diversity, taken a dehumanizing, Gestapo-style approach to cracking down on immigration (while giving white migrants from South Africa a free pass into the U.S.), threatening Black cities with the National Guard and forcing the Smithsonian to whitewash Black history — all to appease white people and their delicate sensibilities.

But, sure, a lowercase “w” is clearly an indication that reverse Jim Crow has come to fruition.

As for Musk, well — I’ve already written plenty of pieces detailing his brand of white-and-fragile racism:

He defended Dilbert creator Scott Adams when Adams called Black people a “hate group” that he wants “nothing to do with” nor should any other white people, who he suggested should “get the hell away from Black people” and stop trying to “help” us. He called the Oscars a “woke contest” because he thought too many non-white people were winning. Then, when it was pointed out to him that white actors and directors dominated all the major awards, he immediately backpedaled and admitted that he was “wrong.” Suddenly, everything was right in his white world because in his mind, “woke” is the opposite of whiteness not dominating everything. He cosigned racist pseudo-science that claims Black college students have lower IQs than their white counterparts and insinuated they shouldn’t become pilots. He claimed without evidence that DEI policies in the aviation industries and other industries have made us less safe. Musk literally believes fewer white people being born, coupled with an increase in non-white immigrants, will cause a “collapse” in civilization.

Also, Nazi salutes — Elon Musk literally made Nazi salutes great again at the aforementioned orangey-white nationalist president’s inauguration.

I think we’re done here.

