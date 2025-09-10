Fashion It Girl Kahlana Barfield Brown Launches New Collection

Source: J. Countess / Getty

Kahlana Barfield Brown announced she was starting KBB by Kahlana recently and fashion girls rejoiced.

Barfield Brown, a former beauty editor at Instyle, has been a fashion It Girl for years. She shared some perspective on her KBB by Kahlana inspirations with HelloBeautiful.

“KBB by Kahlana is for women who want style that lasts, without giving up comfort or self-expression,” said Kahlana Barfield Brown Brown in a statement. “I wanted to create a brand that feels true to how I dress and how so many women I know want to feel — confident, put-together, and still themselves.”

Barfield Brown shared the news that KBB was coming in a video on Instagram. The quick clip features models (including former HB Model Monday subject Alyssa Ackerman) rocking comfortable yet sexy separates. An asymmetrical denim jacket, jeans with a tightly nipped waist and a soft tee with strategic cutouts were among the items on display. Barfield Brown wore pieces from the collection in the video as well.

Her skirt bore the signature checks she often plays with in her designs.

Love TV One? Get more! Join the TV One Newsletter Thank you! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

She expanded on her vision in the caption for the post. “This line is my love letter to women everywhere. Elevated essentials designed to be remixed and reimagined, made with quality and style, for women of all shapes, sizes, lifestyles, and stages of life,” she wrote.

She instructed her supporters to stay tuned for more information on the upcoming collection.

Related: Kahlana Barfield Brown Brown Shares Her Must-Have Holiday Picks From TJ Maxx And Marshalls

Defining Style

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Her command of denim and creativity with a collared shirt enchants shoppers. She taps into that with her personal style as well. Her pictures have populated mood boards for years, inspiring fashion minded baddies for years. With a sharp bob and a red lip, she rose to the top of the minds of stylish shoppers.

Barfield Brown was named Editor of The Year by Harlem’s Fashion Row a decade ago. Brandice Daniels shared what she saw in Barfield Brown in an interview with HelloBeautiful.

“Kahlana is a brilliant artist, and I am so excited and cannot wait to buy several pieces from her collection. This is long overdue. She deserves this, and I don’t know if there are many people who do denim better than Kahlana,” said the Harlem’s Fashion Row founder.

Related: Kahlana Barfield Brown Lands Eyelash Collaboration With Huda Beauty

Barfield Brown, was a stand out from the Target collaborative collections that endeared the major retailer to the Black community.

She created tailored denim and structured blazers at a reasonable price point and introduced herself to mainstream shoppers across the nation who were eager to recreate some of her big city glamour. Shoppers flocked to the racks for a piece of her high fashion vision.

Defining Inspiration

Black female designers are increasingly becoming the faces of their brands. Shoppers want to know they’re supporting. They root for the person helping them feel confident in their clothing.

“The person behind the brand matters as much as the brand itself and Kahlana, she is the best ambassador for her brand because of the way that she shows up and has consistently shown up for years inspiring so many of us. In terms of what we wear and how we wear it,” Daniels added. “Kahlana was an it girl before social media.”

She brought that energy to the pages she created as an editor and they endure through her vision as a designer.

Her designs bring edge and whimsy at a moment when they are sorely needed. As everyone is merging their styles in an effort to be labeled “that girl,” it is exciting to see a designer committed to making sure their consumers are able to express themselves.

Source: Dave Kotinsky / Getty

Defying The Odds

Her expansion comes at a particularly difficult time for Black designers and the fashion industry as a whole. Barfield Brown acknowledged some of her preciouschallenges in a recent essay in The Cut. But the troubling business landscape is not getting in the way of Barfield Brown’s creativity.

She is going for it, bringing her talent to the mainstream, once again to help us live soft while looking sharp.

“Some people just have that thing and she has it. She also operates in the spirit of excellence you kind of know anything she touches is going to be incredible,” said Daniels.

DON’T MISS:

3 Ways To Transition Your Favorite Summer Pieces Into Your Fall Wardrobe

Style Gallery: Celebrity NYFW Looks We Love From Our Favorite ‘It Girls’

Red Carpet Gallery: Ciara, GloRilla & Lenny Kravitz Deliver Iconic Fashion At The 2025 MTV VMAs

Fashion It Girl Kahlana Barfield Brown Launches New Collection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com