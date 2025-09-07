‘Whistledown’ Woes: Young Thug Apologizes To Mariah The Scientist After Admitting He Cheated In New Leaked Prison Call

Young Thug may not like “rats” in the streets, but he seemingly put himself on blast in the sheets when he admitted to cheating on Mariah The Scientist in another leaked prison call.

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Now we know why Mariah The Scientist had to specify her status on the infamous “Daddy, am I your baby?” phone call. It seems the singer suspected she wasn’t Young Thug’s only baby. More of the rapper’s leaked prison call chatter revealed that he spent his last few days of freedom stepping out on his ride-or-die girlfriend right before his RICO arrest. According to Hot New HipHop, in his own words, Thugger’s audio confirmed that Mariah’s suspicions about him cheating were true.

The couple made it official the year before he was locked up for the federal YSL case in 2022. By that point Mariah made it clear that she was locked in with her man, her man, her man. However, she questioned his loyalty when another woman posted photos from his Atlanta condo. Yikes!

In the newly released call, Young Thug admits that he was caught slipping and sliding on the side with one of his “little h**s.”

“One of my little h**s—one of my little girls—she posting stuff on the internet at my condo from a long time ago,” he said.

While Thugger was refusing to fold to the feds, he recalled Mariah interrogating him as well about having other women where she laid her head: “She like, ‘Man… girls posted in your condo?'”

He downplayed the disrespect to Mariah, calling it saying the timeline made it irrelevant. Then then the Atlanta artist admitted on the leaked call that the not-so-sneaky link was immediately before he caught the RICO case.

“Wasn’t a minute ago, it was the day before I got locked up, man… Whatever happened wasn’t even a month, like 18 days or something like that. Whatever, I ain’t doing it with her. So whoopie doo,” he said.

And the rapper is getting “whoopie doo” dragged with the “Lady Whistledown” nickname from Bridgerton for seemingly working the phones with gossip during his trial.

This wasn’t a laughing matter for Mariah because the bubbly baddie sounds big mad and out for “blood” after the betrayal.

Check out Young Thug’s apology to Mariah The Scientist and the singer’s reaction after the flip.

Young Thug Apologizes After Admitting To Cheating, Mariah The Scientist Posts That She “Wants It Back In Blood”

Thug just finished making up with GloRilla for bashing her as “ugly” in a recorded call with his boo. Days later, he’s begging for Mariah’s forgiveness after the compromising call went public.

“My baby I was wrong and I’m sorry for what I put u through. U deserved better from me. Thank you for everything and I will do anything to make this work. U showed me what love is and I hope I haven’t lost u forever… everybody leave her out of this please she’s an innocent girl and feels bad about all of this,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. He closed with a plea for the public to “Please give her peace,” like he’s not the one stressing out the singer who held him down.

Welp, that might be too little, too late for the president of the #FreeThug fan club. Mariah seemingly responded to the cheating confession on Instagram. On Stories, she posted screenshots of the lover girl lyrics in her song, “Rainy Days.”

“I put forth an open heart and I’ve been hurt/ Looking back in retrospect, that ain’t what I deserve/ Want it back in blood, and blood I’m going to get/ And still I pray for love instead of common sense,” she posted.

“Tell me ‘Love and hatred doesn’t coexist’/ Surely I’ll reply, ‘That’s what resentment is’/ I was naive, not ignorant/ So much for innocence now/ Love me, leave me, let me down,” the screenshot concluded.

Whew, sis was, and currently is, definitely going through it! It’s hard to tell if “common sense” will finally make her call it quits or if Jeffrey Whistledown’s apology will make her go back to being “daddy’s baby.”

Another Leak Reveals Young Thug Promised A Family To Another Woman As Wack 100 Takes Credit For Exposing The Prison Calls

While they’re both brooding over this bombshell, Wack 100 is probably cheesing hard enough to show all 32 teeth. As BOSSIP previously reported, he took credit for leaking the prison calls of Young Thug. He threatened to drop another of the rapper speaking negatively about Mariah right before the affair admission dropped.

Wack 100 promised that nothing would stop the compromising tapes from dropping if Young Thug didn’t apologize to Quality Control CEO, Pierre “P” Thomas, for warning his artist, Lil Baby, that Thugger’s former friend was a “rat and cannot be trusted.”

P responded like a boss that he’ll enter the chat when he gets a check for it.

The “Givenchy” star probably has many more mea culpas coming. The Neighborood Talk reports yet another leaked call exposed him selling dreams to a side chick about starting a family with her after his release.

What do you think about Young Thug’s prison call controversy? Do you think Mariah The Scientist will still be his ride-or-die?

The post ‘Whistledown’ Woes: Young Thug Apologizes To Mariah The Scientist After Admitting He Cheated In New Leaked Prison Call appeared first on Bossip.

‘Whistledown’ Woes: Young Thug Apologizes To Mariah The Scientist After Admitting He Cheated In New Leaked Prison Call was originally published on bossip.com