Breakfast With Bae: Jalen Hurts Named New Wheaties Athlete, Limited-Edition Box Coming To Shelves This Fall

Super Bowl champion Jalen Hurts may have just allowed us to live out our fantasy of having breakfast with him as Wheaties announced the handsome NFL quarterback as its next cereal box face.

Source: Wheaties / Wheaties

The Philadelphia Eagles leader has expressed his love for the iconic cereal brand in the past and now he’ll collaborate with Wheaties on a limited-edition offering starting in November.

“Wheaties was a staple in my childhood,” said Hurts via press release. “To go from grabbing a bowl of Wheaties and following the icons on the box to now being featured myself is truly humbling and surreal.” Hurts' collaboration with Wheaties will also help him to continue giving back to the Philadelphia community by way of the Jalen Hurts Foundation as the company has pledged $50,0000 to its efforts. To date, the foundation has helped area children by donating air-conditioning units to improve classroom environments, to supporting with childhood cancer and equipping young men and women with football gear.

“Jalen is the true embodiment of a Wheaties Champion—paying forward the lessons he learned from mentors who guided his journey to uplift the next generation,” said Wheaties Vice President and Business Unit Director Emilie Knox via press release. “That spirit of resilience and giving back is exactly why we’re so proud to feature him on the cover of this limited-edition box.”

Prior to bringing the City of Brotherly Love another Super Bowl ring, Hurts had already reenergized the diehard Philly sports fans by taking the Eagles to the big dance in 2023, where they ultimately came up short against the Kansas City Chiefs. Revenge was sweet in last year’s heavily anticipated rematch between the two teams, where Hurts’ incredible leadership and skill were on display as the Eagles served up a 40-22 beatdown. The viral video of Hurts taking in the win while listening to his favorite group, Frankie Beverly and Maze, quickly became a fan favorite.

Since touching down in Philadelphia in 2020, Hurts has also gained a fandom of women who tune in to watch him take over the game and look good doing it. Mr. “90s fine” may have broken hearts when he married his longtime sweetheart Bry Burrows this summer but it seems like there’s another chance to wake up to a side of Jalen Hurts this fall. Eat your Wheaties, y’all!

The post Breakfast With Bae: Jalen Hurts Named New Wheaties Athlete, Limited-Edition Box Coming To Shelves This Fall appeared first on Bossip.

Breakfast With Bae: Jalen Hurts Named New Wheaties Athlete, Limited-Edition Box Coming To Shelves This Fall was originally published on bossip.com