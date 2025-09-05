Director of Advertising Media (Silver Spring, MD)

Job Title: Director of Advertising Media

Department: Marketing and Creative Services

Reports To: Senior Vice President of Marketing

FLSA Status: Exempt

Location: Silver Spring, MD

SUMMARY:

TV One is seeking a Director of Advertising Media to join our Consumer Marketing & Creative Services team. This role will lead the strategic planning and execution of paid media campaigns across linear, digital, and emerging platforms. The ideal candidate is a highly organized, strategic thinker with strong communication skills who can partner effectively with internal marketing leadership, production teams, external agencies, vendors, and digital platforms.

Reporting into the SVP of Marketing, this individual will oversee the full media lifecycle from developing strategy and researching placement options to negotiating with vendors, managing budgets, and securing optimal placements. The Director will also be responsible for trafficking deliverables, ensuring flawless campaign execution, and monitoring performance to optimize ROI.

ESSENTIAL RESPONSIBILITIES:

Develop and implement comprehensive media strategies aligned with organizational goals, brand positioning, and target audience insights.

Partner with Research, Scheduling, and Sales teams to translate campaign objectives into actionable media plans.

Continuously evaluate industry trends, competitor activity, and emerging platforms (CTV, programmatic, social) to inform strategy.

Identify, evaluate, and negotiate with media vendors across TV, digital, print, and out-of-home channels to secure cost-effective placements.

Build and maintain strong industry relationships to negotiate favorable rates, added value, and strategic partnerships.

Oversee agency relationships (including CTV and digital agencies) to ensure alignment with campaign and budget objectives.

Lead end-to-end execution of media campaigns, ensuring timely trafficking of creative assets and flawless delivery across platforms.

Manage media budgets, allocate resources effectively, and monitor performance against spend.

Oversee campaign adjustments in real-time to maximize effectiveness and ROI.

Partner with analytics and data teams to track performance metrics (reach, impressions, CTR, conversion, GRPs, CPM, etc.).

Conduct pre- and post-campaign analysis to measure effectiveness and provide actionable insights.

Optimize campaigns through data-driven decisions and continuous testing.

Act as a key liaison between Creative, Marketing, Sales, and Analytics to ensure campaigns integrate seamlessly with broader brand initiatives.

Provide clear communication of campaign objectives, timelines, and performance reporting to internal stakeholders and senior leadership.

Oversee multi-million-dollar media budgets, ensuring fiscal responsibility and accurate financial reporting.

Maintain compliance with all industry regulations and standards, including FCC advertising guidelines and digital media best practices.

Deliver detailed campaign reports, financial reconciliations, and executive summaries.

KNOWLEDGE/SKILLS/ABILITIES:

Strong vendor negotiation and relationship management skills across traditional and digital channels.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with an ability to synthesize technical details

Works well in a fast-paced environment, and works well within a team environment

Deep understanding of multi-platform media planning (TV, digital, radio, OOH, CTV, social, programmatic).

Knowledge of Nielsen, Comscore, MRI-Simmons, and other research tools to inform strategy and measure reach.

Up-to-date awareness of emerging media platforms, audience consumption shifts, and competitor strategies.

Ability to translate marketing objectives into actionable, data-driven media strategies.

Skilled in using analytics tools (Google Analytics, Adobe Analytics, Tableau, etc.) to measure campaign effectiveness and optimize performance.

Ability to interpret complex data sets and make strategic recommendations in real time.

Flexibility to adjust strategies in response to market conditions, audience behavior, and new technology.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

8-10 years of media/television experience, with a minimum 1-3 years of experience executing multi-channel advertising campaigns. Experience with traditional media plans including broadcast TV, cable, radio, outdoor and print. Experience with modern media platforms including streaming TV and audio, online video, display, search and social advertising.

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS:

Salary : $130,000

Benefits Package: Comprehensive benefits including health insurance, retirement plans, paid time off, and more.