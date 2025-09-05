Tonight's Schedule
5:00PM A Different World
5:30PM A Different World
6:00PM The Cosby Show
Celebrity

Young Thug Apologizes For Calling GloRilla 'Ugly' In Jail Call

Young Thug Apologizes For Calling GloRilla ‘Ugly’ In Leaked Jail Call With Mariah The Scientist: ‘I Don’t Like Bashing Girls’

Published on September 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Young Thug is walking back comments he made about GloRilla while he was behind bars as his scientist sweetie gets bashed by fans of the “Yeah Glo!” rapper.

GloRilla, Young Thug, and Mariah the Scientist
Source: Marcus Ingram / Prince Williams

After calling the rapper “ugly as f**k” in a leaked jail phone call with his girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist, the Atlanta native has issued an apology. He took to X on Thursday, September 4, to explain the reasoning behind his comments while insisting he actually doesn’t think she’s “ugly at all.”

Related Stories

“First of all I’m sorry to u for my words and I honestly don’t think ur ugly at all, I was speaking from jail just having a hard time with life,” Thugger wrote. “I don’t like bashing girls and hardly ever did.. I’m sorry to u twin.”

Only a few hours before his apology, GloRilla sent out a subliminal tweet about a certain man blowing up her phone, which many inferred was about Thug.

“Mind you dis da same n**** blowing my phone up to ask what color my eyes is lmaooo,” she wrote at the time.

After Thug apologized, it seems like Glo just wanted to move on from the whole debacle, mentioning the fact that we shouldn’t be spending Beyoncé’s birthday talking about her.

“Dis is BEYONCÉ’S DAY, we not making dis about me okayyyyyyyyyy???????????,” she tweeted.

The jail call in question features Thugger mocking GloRilla’s looks for being compared to Rihanna, and he really doesn’t hold back.

“That b***h ugly as f**k. They say she ain’t ugly, man that b***h ain’t nothing,” he said at the time. “Long a** bulls**t a** wig, skinny s**t, God damn big a** head, big mouth. … I would not pursue her, like at all… That s**t ain’t nothing.”

Now, fans are focused on calling out Mariah The Scientist, who was just on stage with GloRilla a few months ago. On the phone call with her boyfriend, she didn’t have anything to say in response to his rant about how “ugly” Glo was, simply laughing off his comments and seemingly agreeing. Because of her complacency, fans are calling her out for being a bad friend, and pointing out that the rapper unfollowed her.

Check out some reactions to Thug and Mariah’s conversation down below:

The post Young Thug Apologizes For Calling GloRilla ‘Ugly’ In Leaked Jail Call With Mariah The Scientist: ‘I Don’t Like Bashing Girls’ appeared first on Bossip.

Young Thug Apologizes For Calling GloRilla ‘Ugly’ In Leaked Jail Call With Mariah The Scientist: ‘I Don’t Like Bashing Girls’  was originally published on bossip.com

More from TV One
Trending
Celebrity

Heavy On The HouseWIFE: Country Crooner K. Michelle Reveals She’s Married—Is THIS Her Hidden Hubby?

Fatal Attraction sustaining KA
Fatal Attraction, Fatal Attraction Video

Fatal Attraction

For My Man, TV One
For My Man, For My Man Video

For My Man

Entertainment

Congrats, Senator! Cory Booker Announces Engagement

Unsung, TV One
Unsung, Unsung Video

Unsung

Fatal Attraction | 518: Without a Trace - Norma Gilles
40:59
Entertainment

Fatal Attraction | Without a Trace – Norma Gilles

Celebrity

Case Closed Cardi Found Not Liable In $24 Million Assault And Battery Trial, Trolls Pregnancy Rumors With Open Shirt Celebration

Music

Hurricane Katrina 20 Years Later: Culture & Passing The Baton

TV One

Quick Links

Legal

Close