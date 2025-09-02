Funk Flex Denies Involvement In DJ Enuff Being Fired From Hot 97

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Last week DJ Enuff raised many eyebrows when he implied that DJ Funk Master Flex played a role in having him unceremoniously fired from his job at Hot 97. But now Funk Flex is responding to the accusation and denying any involvement in Enuff’s sudden termination.

With New York Hip-Hoppers having waited all weekend for word on that situation (and some other potential big news), Funk Flex took to the airwaves on Monday for his final 7pm show on the radio station and addressed the situation and bluntly denied having DJ Enuff fired. Interestingly enough, he did accuse people in DJ Enuff’s circle for the legendary DJ suddenly finding himself on the unemployment line.

Taking it way back to his humble beginnings as an up and coming DJ in the late 80’s and early 90’s, Funk Flex explained how he got his start and how DJ Enuff actually replaced him at one point early in his career on the radio airwaves. Breaking down how it’s been all love and business amidst the radio politics, Funk explained how he would never betray Enuff given the “brotherhood” the two have thanks to the Hip-Hop scene.

Accusing TMZ of baiting DJ Enuff with their line of questioning, Funk Flex said “TMZ could never twist me up to flip on my guy, I love him to death. Y’all can change words, do words – whatever… I would never have anything to do—not just my brother. I would have nothing to do with anyone being fired or no longer here. You know why? I’m too hot.”

Flex went so far as to even say that if anyone on his team did DJ Enuff dirty they would’ve “fist fought in the room” because that’s his man.

To make things even more interesting, Flex went on to claim that the people who actually had Enuff fired were actually playing him close when Enuff spoke to TMZ and accused Flex of having him let go from Hot 97.

“The people who snaked you, man, was in that video on your goodbye. The people who snaked you were standing outside when you was with TMZ with you. They were standing with you, my brother. You go back to that video and you really look at their faces.”

While it seems likes there’s much more to this story than we know, Flex also took the time to give DJ Enuff his flowers saying “He is the originator of putting the line at those Spanish clubs around the block. There would be no Spanish Hip-Hop parties without DJ Enuff. He is the originator of it. He’s the originator of doing two or three bookings a night, moving around, doing his thing. Somewhere between there and now that was no longer there for him.”

With so much division and hate going on not just in the Hip-Hop culture, but the world in general, we hope these two brothers can get together and hash things out because life is too short to lose close friends over misunderstandings.

Check out Funk Flex break down his side of the story below and let us know your thoughts on the situation in the comments section.

Funk Flex Denies Involvement In DJ Enuff Being Fired From Hot 97 was originally published on hiphopwired.com