When Queens Collide: Naomi Osaka & Coco Gauff Make Tennis History At The US Open

Source: TIMOTHY A.CLARY / Getty

Naomi Osaka walked off the Arthur Ashe Stadium court victorious today (September 1), but to be clear – everybody won. Her face-off against Coco Gauff represented more than tennis. It showed the world the strength, power, agility, and sisterhood between Black women.

Black women are synonymous with excellence, and athletes like Naomi and Coco keep raising the bar – or in their case, increasing the score – every time they step out.

RELATED: Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open

When Queens Collide: Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff Make Tennis History At The US Open

Naomi came ready to play in a look that demanded attention. Her custom Nike dress shimmered with a sparkly belt and bubble-hem skirt, blending deep violet and lilac hues.

Love TV One? Get more! Join the TV One Newsletter Thank you! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Even her sneakers were a mood: gradient ombré purple Nikes that made every step a statement. And let’s not forget the hair. Naomi rocked a half-up, half-down ponytail braided in the front, with crinkled curls cascading in a messy bun.

Coco, ever the quiet storm, chose a fall-inspired oxblood set from New Balance. A sleek bra top, biker shorts, and a layered white tennis skirt gave her a no-nonsense look that still carried style. Her bright red sneakers made sure her every move left a mark.

‘Playing [Coco] Was Really Special’: Naomi Osaka After Defeating Coco Gauff

When it came to the court, both Naomi and Coco brought their A-game. This was the first time these two powerhouses faced each other since 2019, when Coco was just 15. Now, four years later, the matchup told a different story: two champions, two legacies in the making, facing off with grit and grace.

Every serve was fierce. Every return was a moment. And every point was earned.

Naomi stayed locked in, her consistency carrying her through with fewer errors and more control. She smiled even in the heat of the game, her joy radiating past the net. Coco brought the fire, pushing rallies with her trademark athleticism and unrelenting fight. But in the end, Naomi’s discipline sealed the win.

And Naomi herself made sure the spotlight wasn’t just on her victory, but on Coco as well. “Playing Coco was really special,” Naomi said after the match.

Source: Ishika Samant / Getty

She added, “I look up to her a lot. I think the way that she conducts herself … is really special and yeah, I feel like to be such an amazing role model at such a young age is a gift and it’s a talent that she has and I have all the respect in the world for her.”

Still, watching them together felt bigger than a scoreboard.

Naomi and Coco are champions in their own right, but it’s hard to watch them without thinking about the Black women who came before – Serena, Venus, and Althea Gibson – who ruled the court and made space for players who look like us. We love to see Black women taking up space, taking the spotlight, and taking the court.

And Sis, if you weren’t watching? Trust me, you missed a moment. Relive the match below. Congratulations, Naomi!

When Queens Collide: Naomi Osaka & Coco Gauff Make Tennis History At The US Open was originally published on hellobeautiful.com