Proposed Bill to Add Trump to Mount Rushmore Sparks Debate

A new bill introduced by Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) has reignited debates about historical preservation and public opinion. The legislation proposes carving the likeness of President Donald J. Trump onto Mount Rushmore, citing his “transformative impact” on America. Luna emphasized Trump’s achievements in economic growth, national security, and foreign policy as reasons for his inclusion among the iconic faces of Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, and Roosevelt.

“President Trump’s bold leadership deserves recognition on this timeless symbol of freedom and strength,” Luna stated, underscoring his legacy as the 45th and 47th President of the United States.

However, experts have raised significant concerns about the feasibility of such a project. Geologists warn that the granite of Mount Rushmore is already fragile, making additional carvings risky. A preservation specialist noted that alterations to the structure could compromise the monument that has been untouched for nearly 80 years.”

Public opinion is equally divided. Supporters argue that Trump’s policies have left an indelible mark on the nation, warranting his inclusion. Critics, however, view the proposal as a politicization of a national treasure, potentially overshadowing the historical significance of the existing figures.

Environmental groups have joined the opposition, citing the monument’s location within sacred Lakota lands. The Black Hills hold deep spiritual significance for Native American tribes, who have long contested the monument’s existence. Adding another figure could further strain these relationships and complicate ongoing reconciliation efforts.

Political analysts suggest the bill’s timing reflects broader cultural debates about American identity and historical memory. “[Political commentator]” noted that such proposals often emerge during periods of intense political polarization, serving more as symbolic gestures than serious policy initiatives.

The bill, currently referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources, faces an uphill battle. Even if it passes legislative hurdles, the logistical and ethical challenges could stall its progress indefinitely.

As the debate unfolds, Mount Rushmore remains a symbol of America’s complex history—one that continues to evolve with each generation.

