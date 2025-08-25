Tonight's Schedule
Lifestyle

She Did That. x New York Liberty Caribbean Market Merchants

Meet The Merchants For The She Did That. x New York Liberty Caribbean Market At Barclays Center

Meet the lineup of incredible vendors at the She Did That. x New York Liberty Caribbean Market experience at Barclays.

Published on August 25, 2025

She Did That. x New York Liberty Caribbean Market
Over the last few weeks, we’ve been giving you a glimpse into something special brewing in Brooklyn. On Thursday, August 28th, She Did That. is partnering with the New York Liberty to host the Caribbean Market at Barclays Center – a cultural experience that blends community, creativity, and the energy of Liberty basketball.

MUST READ: She Did That Founder Renae Bluitt Says The Future Is STILL Black-Owned

We’ve already shared the vision. Now, it’s time for the official roll call. Here’s the lineup of incredible vendors who will be bringing the Caribbean Market to life:

  • Jam + Rico
  • Fe Noel Little Caribbean
  • Brooklyn Tea 
  • Create the Culture Embroidery
  • Spice Theory
  • Style Eyes Optical 
  • Hey Girl Hey 
  • The Salty Heifer 
  • Aunts et Uncles 
  • Dollhouse Pretty 

From handcrafted jewelry and fashion to artisanal teas, savory bites, spices, embroidery, and beauty, each of these brands represent the richness of Caribbean culture and women’s entrepreneurship.

This experience isn’t just about shopping, it’s about celebrating the traditions, flavors, and ingenuity of the Caribbean diaspora in one of the most iconic arenas in the world.

Join us at Barclays Center for the Caribbean Market, then stay to cheer on the New York Liberty as they hit the court against the Washington Wizards for an unforgettable night of basketball.

Time: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Location: Barclays Center

Date: Wednesday, August 28th

Tickets are available now: https://www.gofevo.com/event/shedidthat

Meet The Merchants For The She Did That. x New York Liberty Caribbean Market At Barclays Center  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

