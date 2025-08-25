Meet The Merchants For The She Did That. x New York Liberty Caribbean Market At Barclays Center

Source: She Did That. x New York Liberty / She Did That. x New York Liberty

Over the last few weeks, we’ve been giving you a glimpse into something special brewing in Brooklyn. On Thursday, August 28th, She Did That. is partnering with the New York Liberty to host the Caribbean Market at Barclays Center – a cultural experience that blends community, creativity, and the energy of Liberty basketball.

We’ve already shared the vision. Now, it’s time for the official roll call. Here’s the lineup of incredible vendors who will be bringing the Caribbean Market to life:

Jam + Rico

Fe Noel Little Caribbean

Brooklyn Tea

Create the Culture Embroidery

Spice Theory

Style Eyes Optical

Hey Girl Hey

The Salty Heifer

Aunts et Uncles

Dollhouse Pretty

From handcrafted jewelry and fashion to artisanal teas, savory bites, spices, embroidery, and beauty, each of these brands represent the richness of Caribbean culture and women’s entrepreneurship.

This experience isn’t just about shopping, it’s about celebrating the traditions, flavors, and ingenuity of the Caribbean diaspora in one of the most iconic arenas in the world.

Join us at Barclays Center for the Caribbean Market, then stay to cheer on the New York Liberty as they hit the court against the Washington Wizards for an unforgettable night of basketball.

Time: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Location: Barclays Center

Date: Wednesday, August 28th

Tickets are available now: https://www.gofevo.com/event/shedidthat

