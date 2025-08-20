Sterling K. Brown Praises Son For Handling Racist Incident With Restraint





This is Us star Sterling K. Brown praised his teenage son, Andrew, for his poise after a racist incident that he says he couldn’t have handled so well.

During press roundtables for the second season of the Hulu show Paradise, Brown referenced his 14-year-old son’s encounter with racism during a soccer match. He said Andrew told him that another player spat on him, but the ref told him nothing could be done because the ref didn’t see it.

Andrew told his father that the kid continued to harass him.

“Then, afterwards, the young man came up to him and called him the N-word and just kind of kept it going,” Brown said. “And my son didn’t tell me until after the game, and I was like, ‘Yo, man, how come we didn’t beat his ass?’ And he was like, ‘Because that wouldn’t have solved anything. He already did what he was going to do. The ref didn’t respond to it or whatnot. So I didn’t want to make you any more upset, which is why I didn’t tell you until after the game.’ “

Brown, 49, grew up in St. Louis. The three-time Emmy winner discovered a love for acting at Stanford University, ultimately earning an MFA in Acting at New York University. He and his wife, actress Ryan Michelle Bathé, have two sons, Andrew and Amaré, 9.

Brown says his son showed more maturity than he would have in the same situation.

“So he’s a more evolved person than me. I would’ve beat [the kids’] ass!” Brown continued.

Paradise is set to return to Hulu in early 2026. Starring Brown and James Marsden, the show received both critical and popular acclaim in its first season. In it, Brown plays a Secret Service agent living in an underground society due to an unspecified calamity. Marsden plays the president, who mysteriously turns up dead.

In other Brown news, he’s been receiving attention because of #ScottishTikTok, which went viral. Black Scotsmen and women have unexpectedly done some international diplomacy as the presence of Black Scots has riveted even savvy social media users, who didn’t know Blacks native to Scotland were even a thing.

Scottish influencer Torgi Squire, who thanked Americans for sending positive comments his way, bears a striking resemblance to Brown, so much so that someone dubbed him “Scottie K. Brown.” Brown and Bathé were getting tagged in the posts, which led her to respond. She first joked that Brown was “walking around with a brogue and a kilt,” but then took the time to speak out on the larger issue.

“I think 495 people across 722 platforms have posted and tagged me about my Scottish husband,” she joked on X. “I have seen it, and I see it. Does he look like Sterling K. Brown? Yes. Is that Sterling K. Brown? No, that is not Sterling K. Brown. But if that doesn’t put an end to these godawful diaspora wars….”

She added, “If this Scottish man can sit up here and look like he’s Sterling K. Brown, looking like he’s Sterling K. Brown’s brother, not from another mother, but from the same mother and father, if that’s not our ancestor’s way, if that is not the Lord’s way, of telling us we are all from the same gang…[and that] we are all from the same people, I don’t know what is.”

