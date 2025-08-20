Rep. Nicole Collier Supported By Texas House Democrats In Tearing Up “Permission Slips”

Texas House Rep. Nicole Collier continues to defy an order stating that all Democratic Party members of the chamber’s body cannot move about without a police escort. Rep. Nicole Collier was joined this week by some of her party colleagues, who all performed a grand gesture in solidarity.

By way of a continuous livestream on the Texas House Democrats‘ YouTube page, some of Rep. Nicole Collier’s colleagues have joined her inside the House chamber to join her protest of House Speaker Dustin Burrows’ order that all members of the party be under the watch of a police escort. Referring to Burrows’ order as a “permission slip,” the Democrats dramatically ripped the documents apart on the livestream.

The order is in response to several Texas House Democratic Party members leaving the state to disrupt a vote on a redistricting plan that could give the primarily red state five more seats in the legislature.

Rep. Gene Wu, the House minority leader from Houston, and Rep. Vincel Perez of El Paso, spent the night with Collier in support. Rep. Penny Morales Shaw of Houston and Cassandra Garcia Hernandez of Dallas also joined Collier on the House floor. In the image above, Rep. Mihaela Plesa was photographed tearing apart the order.

Watch the Texas House livestream below.

Photo: Getty

