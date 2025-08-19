‘The Pickup’ Exclusive: Keke Palmer Reveals How Motherhood Helped Her Evolve: ‘I’ve Gotten Deeper With Myself, More Curious With Myself’

It’s Keke Palmer‘s world, we’re just living in it as fans of the singer, actress, shenanigan enthusiast, and podcast host who continues to collect checks as one of the hardest working women in showbiz today.

We caught up with the multi-hyphenate star who opened up about working with Eddie Murphy, bonding with on-screen boo Pete Davidson, and more, with an especially honest reflection on her ever-evolving boy mom journey.

“I always embrace every challenge because my deepest fear has always been not growing, not evolving, and not continuing to become the person I’m meant to be,” she told BOSSIP. “And I think having my son was a big part of me being able to do that.” “And so it’s made me better because I’ve gotten deeper with myself, more curious with myself, more graceful with myself, compassionate, loving, understanding, and all of that feeds your work as an artist.”

Check out the interview below:

A vision in vintage Versace, Keke recently made headlines at The Pickup premiere while paying homage to Naomi Campbell nearly 30 years after the iconic supermodel wore the dress to the 13th Annual Night of Stars in 1996.

Whew, we see you, Keke!

In The Pickup, mismatched armored truck drivers, Russell (Eddie Murphy) and Travis (Pete Davidson), find themselves caught up in Keke’s casino robbery plot with plans that go way beyond the cash cargo.

As chaos unfolds around them, the unlikely duo must navigate high-octane danger, clashing personalities and one very bad day that keeps getting worse.

Check out the trailer below:

Directed by Tim Story, the surefire streaming hit also stars Eva Longoria, Andrew Dice Clay, and Ismael Cruz Córdova with cameos from Marshawn Lynch and Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i.

The Pickup is now streaming on Prime Video!

