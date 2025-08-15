Teyana Taylor Must Pay Ex-Husband Iman Shumpert $70K After ...

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / other

Teyana Taylor’s divorce from former NBA player Iman Shumpert has taken another heated turn. A judge has ordered the singer and actress to pay her ex-husband $70,000 in legal fees after ruling she violated their divorce agreement.

The decision came after both attended a July 25 hearing to address accusations that each had broken the terms of their 2024 divorce judgment. One of those terms was that neither party could publicly share details about the judgment. According to court documents, the judge agreed with Shumpert’s claim that Taylor crossed the line when she posted an Instagram video in March discussing their divorce.

Taylor had also accused Shumpert of leaking information to the media, but the court ruled she didn’t present enough evidence to prove her case. In addition, the court noted that Taylor refused to answer his questions about her finances and income, calling those topics “irrelevant” — a stance the judge clearly did not support.

While Shumpert came out ahead on the financial front, the ruling wasn’t entirely in his favor. His request to have Taylor found in contempt for allegedly violating their parenting plan was denied.

This is just the latest chapter in a divorce battle that has been unfolding behind the scenes for over a year. Taylor secretly filed for divorce in January 2023, claiming in court papers that Shumpert had been emotionally abusive, jealous of her career, and displayed “extreme narcissistic behavior” for much of their marriage. Shumpert denied those claims in his own filing, pushing to have the reason for their split changed to “irretrievably broken bond.” He argued that there was no evidence he had ever made her feel unsafe.

The pair, who married in 2016, share two daughters — 9-year-old Iman “Junie” Tayla and 4-year-old Rue Rose. Despite the public legal battle, Taylor has said she is committed to protecting her children. In a November 2023 Instagram Story, she called it “heartbreaking” that private details of her divorce had been made public, writing, “Protecting my family is one thing I’ve ALWAYS done & for my children I will continue to do so.”

Today, Taylor appears to have moved forward in her personal life. She is currently dating actor Aaron Pierre, known for his role in Mufasa.

With the court’s latest order, Taylor will have to cover Shumpert’s $70,000 in legal fees — but the dispute over their marriage and its aftermath seems far from over.

Teyana Taylor Must Pay Ex-Husband Iman Shumpert $70K After … was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com