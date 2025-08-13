Tonight's Schedule
6:00AM The Jeffersons
6:30AM The Jeffersons
7:00AM The Jeffersons
News

Drake Wants UMG To Reveal "Not Like Us" Contract In Court

Drake Demands UMG Reveal Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us” Contract Details

Drake believes UMG signed off on "Not Like Us" being released with the controversial and brand-damaging "pedophile" lyric.

Published on August 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two

Drake is putting the pressure on UMG to reveal the unredacted contract Kendrick Lamar signed that gave way to the release of the “Not Like Us” diss track. Drake’s side alleges that UMG CEO Sir Lucian Grainge was aware of the controversial and brand-damaging “pedophile” lyric and believes it was signed off by the label chief.

As reported by Hip Hop N More, legal documents obtained by the outlet highlight what the legal team for Drake wants from UMG, which is to see the paperwork associated with Kendrick Lamar’s scathing “Not Like Us” track. Given the diss track’s chart dominance and cultural impact, it would be reasonable to expect that the OVO Sound honcho’s brand and momentum have felt some negative effects.

The outlet adds that Drake’s side is asking for 75 documents and wants the court to order compliance in allowing them to reveal the inner workings of Lamar’s deal with UMG, the release of the diss track, and the harm it caused their client.

At root, the Canadian superstar’s beef is aimed squarely at Grainge, thought by many observers to be one of the most powerful people in the music business.

Photo:

Drake Demands UMG Reveal Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us” Contract Details  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from TV One
Trending
Fatal Attraction sustaining KA
Fatal Attraction, Fatal Attraction Video

Fatal Attraction

Celebrity

Dionne Warwick Slams Piers Morgan For Being ‘In Women’s Business Again’ After Calling Beyoncé’s Levi’s Ad ‘Cultural Appropriation’

For My Man, TV One
For My Man, For My Man Video

For My Man

Unsung, TV One
Unsung, Unsung Video

Unsung

Fatal Attraction | 518: Without a Trace - Norma Gilles
40:59
Entertainment

Fatal Attraction | Without a Trace – Norma Gilles

TV One Shortcuts | Unsung Deborah Cox
2:35
Entertainment

TV One Shortcuts | Unsung Deborah Cox

10 Items
News

Dr. Danielle Spencer, ‘What’s Happening!!’ Star, Dies At 60

Entertainment

Donald Trump Moves Obama’s Portrait to Restricted Hallway Hidden From Visitors

TV One

Quick Links

Legal

Close