La La Dishes On Embracing Her 'BMF' Character Markeisha's 90 Style

We spoke to La La about her character Markeisha on 'BMF' and how her nostalgic 90s wardrobe helped her get into the role.

Published on August 7, 2025

La La Anthony 'BMF' Junket
Source: Courtesy Of Talent / HelloBeautiful

If you’re a fan of La La Anthony (who isn’t?) you’ve watched her evolution as an actress in the Powerverse. She started off playing LaKeisha Grant, the sidekick to Naturi Naughton, on the original Power series and grew to be Tommy’s down a** b*tch. Her death on the beloved series was a major TV moment, but it wouldn’t be the last we would see of the beauty. She returned, this time on “BMF” in the role of Markeisha Taylor, the sexy and business-savvy woman who captures Tee’s eye (no pun intended).

We caught up with La La for a candid chat ahead of the premiere of season four of ‘BMF’ and the beloved mom and actress opened up about Markeisha’s growth, and how her 90s style helped her embody the character and time period.

“I think Markeisha embodies the 90s with the leather jackets, the pink suit, the blouses with the leather and stretch pants. It’s something about putting on the clothes, the wig and the makeup, you just really start embodying not only the character, but that time period. It definitely helps me get into character for sure.”

In addition to her nostalgic wardrobe, Markeisha and La La both have great hair. She reminisced on wearing roller sets and blow-outs to achieve the big hair. “In my real life, I love ponytails. I love hair that’s slicked back. So [for] Markeesha, that wasn’t going on then. It was like the bigger the better, the puffier the better. I would be in my, in my dressing room trying to pat it down. Then I would get out and they would be like stop patting your hair down. That’s not how they wore it in the 90s. It’s supposed to be big. I gave in and I just got into it, but I love looking at it now.”

Airbnb 2025 Summer Release
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

When asked what she loves most about that era, she said, there was no social media. “People were really just interacting with each other and when you went to parties, people were actually having a good time, not just on your phone or trying to. You’re just in that moment having fun. That’s what I love about that time period. I just felt like people really got to know each other and interact with each other.”

Catch La La as Markeisha on ‘BMF’ every Friday on Starz

La La Dishes On Embracing Her ‘BMF’ Character Markeisha’s 90 Style  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

