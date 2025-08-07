Offset Slings Not-So-Subtle Shade At ‘Unseasoned’ Stefon Diggs Amid Cardi B Romance, Claims His Exes Have NEVER Upgraded

Offset is throwing shade at Cardi B as she settles into her new relationship.

The “Ric Flair Drip” rapper made an appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast this week, where he chimed in on the hosts’ conversation about cheating “up or down.”

Even though the Migos member was (allegedly) the one doing all the cheating in his last relationship, Budden asked Offset which hurts worse, having your partner cheat with someone more or less attractive than you. That’s when Offset made a comment that certainly seems like shade toward his estranged wife, Cardi B, insisting nobody he’s been with has ever moved on to someone better.

“No one that I left went up, so I don’t have that experience,” Offset replied, sparking applause from podcast hosts.

He continued, “I’m Himothy Jones…So, like, every situation I’ve ever seen go on, didn’t work out, it’s like the unseasoned version. I ain’t never seen no upward where I’m like, ‘Damn!'”

While he tip-toed around the topic, all of the shots thrown back and forth between Offset and Cardi’s new man, Stefon Diggs, certainly make it seem like that’s who the rapper was referencing with his comments.

The Migos rapper was also asked to share his thoughts on his estranged wife’s new song “Outside,” which many think is a diss track directed at him.

“I actually knew about the song before the song came out, like prior to the bulls**t that was happening. If it is stuff at me,” he said, “Everything is a timing thing. That record’s been done. I know about the record. It look like how it look.”

Offset was also asked whether or not he plans to address the breakup and all of the surrounding drama on his upcoming album Kiari, which is slated for release on August 22.

“The shots? I ain’t doing that,” he claimed. “I might speak on life situations, but I’m not doing that. That ain’t the way to do it. There’s too much involved, family, kids. That sh*t gonna be lame 10 years from now. I ain’t on that, but I’ll be expressing some feelings of how I feel about certain things.”

