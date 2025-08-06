Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Last Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant & And Asked Her To Be Godmother

Raven-Symoné is opening up about her last relationship with a man.

The Cheetah Girls alum recently opened up about her last relationship with a man, which lasted for seven years and ended when he got another woman pregnant.

“We were together for a really long time and he got another girl pregnant,” Raven revealed on an episode of SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live on August 5.

The actress went on to say that the infidelity wasn’t even the most outrageous thing he did.

“The best part of it was he asked me to be the godmother of the kid,” Raven recalled. “He still talks about it all the time—dumba**.”

Symoné admitted she has been able to take the high road with the unnamed ex, who she said is famous within his industry.

“We’re still in communication now,” she continued. “He’s been through a lot. Nothing but love and respect for his family and all he’s been through.”

When Raven’s wife and podcast co-host, Miranda Maday, joked that she took inspiration from Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats” and ruined his car, Raven slid in a subtle subtle jab, responding, “He didn’t have a car.”

Luckily, Symoné moved on to a much healthier relationship, marrying Miranda back in 2020. In 2023, she talked to E! News about their relationship, opening up about how they’re able to live and work together while keeping a healthy dynamic.

“We respect each other, we’re besties first and foremost,” Raven told the outlet. “We’re lovers, we’re business partners and we know that there is a common goal.”

And especially because of Symoné’s past experiences, she was able to establish a much healthier dynamic with Miranda from the start.

“At the beginning of our relationship we had a conversation about what our life is going to look like,” Raven said at the time. “So our relationship is creating, being partners in business, and then at nighttime we Netflix it up with each other and we have our weekends where we do staycations and things of that nature.”

