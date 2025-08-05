Halle Berry Uses Her Platform to Raise Menopause Awareness

Source: Sylvain Lefevre / Getty

Halle Berry has never been afraid to speak her truth — but her recent declaration, “I’m in menopause!” made while standing on Capitol Hill, wasn’t just a personal moment. It was a groundbreaking step toward changing how society talks about women’s health.

The Oscar-winning actress, now 58, is taking her own health journey and turning it into something much bigger. Her mission started after a deeply frustrating experience: being misdiagnosed with herpes when she first began experiencing symptoms of perimenopause. As she told Forbes, this moment wasn’t just embarrassing — it was eye-opening. It exposed a much larger issue in the healthcare system: women, especially those going through menopause, are too often ignored or misunderstood by doctors.

That moment set Berry on a new path. Instead of staying silent or accepting the confusion, she decided to act. Her answer was Respin, a wellness brand she initially created years ago. But now, Respin has taken on a new focus — it’s become a full-blown menopause support platform, offering women everything from expert telehealth services to coaching, education, and peer community.

Berry is determined to break down the outdated stigma around aging and sexuality. “People have always labeled me a sex symbol,” she told Forbes. “So for someone like me to speak openly about menopause, it changes the conversation. It lets women know that aging is not something to be feared — it’s something to embrace.”

Respin is doing more than just talking about menopause. The company offers real help. Women can access menopause-certified doctors (a rare specialty, with fewer than 2,500 in the U.S.), get personalized wellness plans, and join group coaching programs. It’s a space where women can feel seen, heard, and supported.

Berry’s mission is clear: to make sure no woman ever feels ashamed, isolated, or misinformed about her own body. She believes this advocacy may be the most important role she’s ever played. “This is my greatest act,” she said. “I never imagined this would be it — but I know now that it is.”

With courage and compassion, Halle Berry is transforming the menopause conversation from one of silence to one of strength — and in doing so, she’s helping millions of women reclaim their power.

