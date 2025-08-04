Tory Lanez Ordered To Pay Megan Thee Stallion’s Legal Fees

The legal drama between Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion just added another chapter, this time with a judge ordering the incarcerated “disrputive” deposition-giver to pay for Meg’s legal fees. This latest decision in the ongoing saga is one of several Tory Lanez legal updates, stemming from a court-ordered deposition that took a turn for the bizarre.

Source: Sarah Morris/WireImage

For those who’ve been following this legal rollercoaster, Tory Lanez is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence after being convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. The animosity between the two has continued to play out in legal proceedings, with Megan’s team relentlessly pursuing justice and accountability. Now, it appears Lanez’s behavior during a court-ordered Zoom deposition has backfired spectacularly.

According to court documents obtained by Complex, the reason for Lanez’s new bill is directly tied to his conduct during a Zoom deposition on April 9. Instead of calmly answering questions, Lanez reportedly “interrupted Megan’s lawyers and insulted one of them by begging for her to comb her hair.” This unprofessional and disruptive behavior derailed the deposition, which barely lasted an hour.

Love TV One? Get more! Join the TV One Newsletter Thank you! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In the aftermath, Megan’s legal team filed a motion asking for Lanez to be held in contempt of court for derailing the proceedings. Despite the judge giving Lanez until April 30 to respond, he didn’t, and the court has now ruled in Megan’s favor.

In addition to this Tory Lanez legal update, the court is also taking steps to ensure such behavior doesn’t happen again.

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Complex reports that the next time Lanez is in a deposition, a magistrate judge will be supervising the proceedings to ensure he doesn’t act out of turn. Megan’s team has also requested that a special master be assigned to oversee his future testimony—and they want Lanez to foot that bill too. This legal oversight is a direct result of his contemptible behavior from behind bars.

This legal win for Megan comes just a week after she secured another victory against a YouTuber who had been a “mouthpiece” for Lanez. As BOSSIP has previously reported, Megan has been on a mission to hold those who spread misinformation about her accountable.

Source: Araya Doheny / Getty

A federal judge in Florida ordered YouTuber Milago Gramz to pay $5,000 to cover Megan’s attorney’s fees after forcing the disclosure of Cooper’s texts and other evidence.

“It’s time to hold bloggers accountable for years of harassment, cyberbullying, and the publication of misinformation about my personal and professional life,” Megan said in a statement. “I’ve endured countless attacks on my character based on false narratives from social media bloggers misrepresenting themselves as journalists. It’s unacceptable behavior, and these individuals need to understand there will be repercussions for recklessly posting lies and defamatory falsehoods.”

Megan Thee Stallion is not just seeking justice for the shooting itself; she’s systematically pushing back against a years-long campaign of online harassment and misinformation that stemmed from the incident. The latest order for Lanez to pay for his disruptive behavior in a deposition, and the possibility of a special master overseeing his future testimony, signals that the legal system is acknowledging this pattern and taking action.

The post Pay Up, Daystar: ‘Disruptive’ Deposition-Giver Tory Lanez Ordered To Pay Megan Thee Stallion’s Legal Fees appeared first on Bossip.

Tory Lanez Ordered To Pay Megan Thee Stallion’s Legal Fees was originally published on bossip.com