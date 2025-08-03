‘I Wouldn’t Live That Down For 20 Years’: Michelle Williams Talks Fear Of Falling Onstage With DC3

Michelle Williams has seen the little memes, and she’s opening up about why she can’t give the internet more ammo by falling onstage with Destiny’s Child again.

During an episode of her podcast Checking In With Michelle she told listeners that she’s still making peace with her infamous slip-up on BET’s 106 & Park when Destiny’s Child appeared to perform their hit “Soldier” in 2004.

“I was trying to stay focused because y’all know I still have trauma from falling on 106 & Park,” she said. “I need y’all to be my therapist about that too, because every time I perform with the girls, it’s in my head: ‘Do not fall, do not fall, do not fall.'”



This comes after Michelle briefly addressed the shade she received after joining her DC3 sisters for Beyoncé’s final rodeo of the Cowboy Carter Tour in Las Vegas. After videos of the iconic trio hit the internet, the trolls came for Michelle about her subtle glance down at the stairs on the stage before she joined the girls in lock step for their performance of “Lose My Breath,” “Energy,” and “Bootylicious.”

The Grammy winner and Tony-nominated performer took to IG to remind everyone that she is currently doing eight shows a week on Broadway in “Death Becomes Her,“ where she descends a staircase every night. Now, clock that!

Still, Michelle says she leans on her DC3 sisters and their close-knit creative family to help her overcome her persistent fear of taking a tumble because she knows the world would never let her live it down.

“Did I rehearse them steps? Sure did,” she said. “And then when it came to I was like, oh my gosh, you dummy. You let fear or lack of trust [in] on that first step, because y’all, I was like, I’m not gonna let social media do me. I’m not. Because if that were to happen, and I fell, I would not be able to live that down for the next 20 years. So that’s probably the only thing I didn’t like, was that I didn’t trust the steps.”

She also revealed that her costume was adjusted by Beyoncé and DC3’s longtime stylist, Ty Hunter, before their epic onstage reunion…just in case.

“Ty Hunter is like, child, we got to cut these fringes off because we do not want Michelle to fall,” she shared. “I was like, ‘Bro, that was between me and you. You didn’t have to make no announcement.’ But yeah, that’s still in my head. Steps do frighten me now.”

It’s completely understandable why our girl is afraid to let the internet drag her for the millionth time but let’s be clear, when it comes to Michelle “The Bridge” Williams, she is not only a third of the best-selling girl group of all time, she’s also a big steppa. She’s proven time and time again that she’s a survivor and that she can handle whatever the haters throw her way. Can you keep up?

