It’s A Wrap: Shannon Sharpe Exits ESPN After Settling $50M Rape Lawsuit

Shannon Sharpe has been fired from ESPN, just weeks after reaching a settlement in a $50 million civil lawsuit in which he was accused of rape.

The NFL Hall of Famer and Club Shay Shay podcaster had previously stepped away from his role on ESPN’s First Take after the lawsuit was filed earlier this year, with expectations he’d return ahead of the NFL season. That return will not happen.

A source confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Sharpe won’t be rejoining the network. The Athletic was first to report the news.

The exit comes just weeks after the NFL Hall of Famer settled a $50 million civil lawsuit alleging sexual assault and battery.

As previously reported, the lawsuit, filed in April 2025 by a woman identified as Jane Doe, accused Sharpe of violently assaulting her on multiple occasions between late 2024 and early 2025. The complaint outlined what she described as a long-term, tumultuous, and abusive relationship with the former tight end.

Shortly after the filing, her attorney, Tony Buzbee, released an audio clip in which a man—allegedly Sharpe—could be heard threatening to “f-king choke the sh-t out” of her. Sharpe fiercely denied the allegations at the time, calling the lawsuit “a shakedown” and stating he intended to sue for defamation. He also identified his accuser, an OnlyFans model, noting that they started a consensual relationship when she was 19.

On July 18, Buzbee announced via Instagram that both sides had “reached a mutually agreed upon resolution.”

His statement read:

“Both sides acknowledge a long-term consensual and tumultuous relationship. After protracted and respectful negotiations, I’m pleased to announce that we have reached a mutually agreed upon resolution. All matters have now been addressed satisfactorily, and the matter is closed. The lawsuit will thus be dismissed with prejudice.”

A dismissal with prejudice means the case is permanently closed and cannot be refiled in any court.

Sharpe had taken a temporary leave from ESPN’s First Take earlier this year when the lawsuit first became public, with initial plans to return in time for the NFL season. That return is no longer happening, according to insiders.

Even while sidelined from ESPN, Sharpe continued to release new episodes of Club Shay Shay. He has not spoken on his exit from the network.

