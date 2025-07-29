Ex-Ohio Cop Who Murdered Andre Hill Sentenced To 15 To Life, Still Claims His ‘Actions Were Justified’

Source: ionedigital

The former Columbus, Ohio, police officer who murdered Andre Hill, a Black man who was shot dead in a garage in 2020 for the egregious crime of — *checks notes* — startling a cop while holding a cell phone, was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison on Monday. Predictably, the ex-officer is promising to appeal his conviction, and, despite this being one of the more cut-and-dry cases of cops killing unarmed Black people, he’s still clinging to the tried and true “I was in fear for my life” narrative that killer cops toss out reflexively to avoid accountability for police bias.

“I feel my actions were justified,” former officer Adam Coy said in court after he was sentenced for murder, reckless homicide and felonious assault. “I reacted the same way I had in hundreds of training scenarios. I drew and fired my weapon to stop a threat, protect myself and my partner.”

For those who are unfamiliar with the case, on Dec. 22, 2020, Coy, who was 19 at the time, responded to a call about an SUV left running on the street. While canvassing the area, Coy spotted Hill, 47, in the open garage of someone Hill was visiting. In body camera footage, Hill can be seen walking towards Coy and a second officer with his cell phone raised high in the air with the screen illuminated and facing the officers. Coy opened fire for seemingly no reason whatsoever and killed Hill. Even the second officer to arrive at the scene, Amy Detwiler, said she saw no reason for Coy to open fire as she “did not observe any threats” from Hill. In fact, after Coy shot Hill and, while Hill was lying on the ground dying, shouted at him to “put your f**king hands out to the side” and to “roll on your stomach, now,” he can be heard in the video instructing Detwiler not to help Hill, telling her, “Don’t get f**king close, I can’t see his hand.”

If this is what “hundreds of training scenarios” taught him to do, the system of policing in Columbus has a much larger issue.

Mind you, Coy was fired after the shooting, not for killing an unarmed man, but for failing to turn on his body camera before the shooting started and failing to provide medical assistance after. It’s only because the bodycam devices used by the two officers had a function that records 60 seconds of “look back” footage even when the cameras are off that we were able to see plainly exactly what happened that night at all. It took nearly 10 minutes for either officer to render aid to Hill.

Another thing to note is that before he ever encountered Andre Hill, Coy already had a lengthy history of citizen complaints, many of which alleged excessive force. According to the Independent, most of those complaints “were declared unfounded,” but, perhaps, if police departments across America weren’t so quick to give these officers the benefit of the doubt and declare repeated complaints about them to be “unfounded,” victims like Hill would still be alive.

SEE ALSO:

Ex-Georgia Deputy Gets 16 Months For Beating Black Man In Jail

Family Files Lawsuit After Deceased Black Man’s Brain Was Sent To Parents By Funeral Homes In Philadelphia And Georgia





Ex-Ohio Cop Who Murdered Andre Hill Sentenced To 15 To Life, Still Claims His ‘Actions Were Justified’ was originally published on newsone.com