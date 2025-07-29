Eddie Murphy To Star As Inspector Clouseau In New Pink Panther Movie
Comedic genius Eddie Murphy, who is known for several iconic movie roles, is set to play Inspector Clouseau in a new Pink Panther movie.
Speaking with Al Roker on Today, Murphy said he “ planned on slowing down, and things just happened.”
“I’m getting ready to do a [biopic of] George Clinton, [his music collective] Parliament-Funkadelic. I’m getting ready to do George Clinton,” Murphy said around the 2:30 mark in the video below. “I’ve already started Shrek 5. And I’m going to be — I’m Inspector Clouseau in the next Pink Panther.”
“Wait, what?” Roker said, surprised.
“Yeah, I’m the new Clouseau,” Murphy replied.
“You’re the new Inspector Clouseau?” Roker asked.
“Yeah, I’m the new Clouseau,” Murphy confirmed.
Roker was shocked to learn that Murphy would be playing the inspector who, up until this point, has historically been white and French. Roker asked if the iconic character would still be written that way, considering Murphy is neither white nor French.
“Maybe,” Murphy said, not wanting to spill too much. “Well, he has to be French, but he could also be Haitian. I will tell you, he’s Black. He’s Black, for sure.”
Peter Sellers starred in the role of Inspector Clouseau in 1963’s The Pink Panther, an aloof detective who stumbles and bumbles, somehow leading to solving the mystery.
“The farcical character is a parody of Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot, and has been portrayed in various sequels by Alan Arkin, Roger Moore, and, most recently, Steve Martin in the 2006 reboot and subsequent 2009 sequel,” Deadline reports.
Eddie Murphy To Star As Inspector Clouseau In New Pink Panther Movie was originally published on cassiuslife.com
-
Kyle & Max Musings: Erika Alexander & Her ‘Twin’ TC Carson Emotionally Reunite On ‘ReLiving Single’ Podcast
-
Theo Huxtable & Beyond: Remembering Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Contributions To The Culture
-
Remembering Malcolm-Jamal Warner: Heartfelt Celebrity Tributes & A Look Back Through The Years
-
Ashanti & Nelly Threw The Sweetest First Birthday Party For Baby KK – And The Pics Are Adorable
-
Video Shows Florida Cops Beat Black Man After He Questioned Why He Was Stopped Over Headlights During Daytime
-
Keshia Knight Pulliam Honors Late ‘Cosby Show’ Costar Malcolm-Jamal Warner: ‘I Lost My Big Brother But Gained An Angel’
-
-