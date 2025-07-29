Comedic genius Eddie Murphy, who is known for several iconic movie roles, is set to play Inspector Clouseau in a new Pink Panther movie.

Speaking with Al Roker on Today, Murphy said he “ planned on slowing down, and things just happened.”

“I’m getting ready to do a [biopic of] George Clinton, [his music collective] Parliament-Funkadelic. I’m getting ready to do George Clinton,” Murphy said around the 2:30 mark in the video below. “I’ve already started Shrek 5. And I’m going to be — I’m Inspector Clouseau in the next Pink Panther.”

“Wait, what?” Roker said, surprised.

“Yeah, I’m the new Clouseau,” Murphy replied.

“You’re the new Inspector Clouseau?” Roker asked.

“Yeah, I’m the new Clouseau,” Murphy confirmed.

Roker was shocked to learn that Murphy would be playing the inspector who, up until this point, has historically been white and French. Roker asked if the iconic character would still be written that way, considering Murphy is neither white nor French.

“Maybe,” Murphy said, not wanting to spill too much. “Well, he has to be French, but he could also be Haitian. I will tell you, he’s Black. He’s Black, for sure.”

Peter Sellers starred in the role of Inspector Clouseau in 1963’s The Pink Panther, an aloof detective who stumbles and bumbles, somehow leading to solving the mystery.

“The farcical character is a parody of Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot, and has been portrayed in various sequels by Alan Arkin, Roger Moore, and, most recently, Steve Martin in the 2006 reboot and subsequent 2009 sequel,” Deadline reports.

Eddie Murphy To Star As Inspector Clouseau In New Pink Panther Movie was originally published on cassiuslife.com