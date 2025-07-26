Claressa Shields Gives Main Character Energy In A Floor-Length Fur & Bold Gucci One-Piece

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Boxing champion Claressa Shields never misses a moment to show us who she is—on social media, in the ring, or on the weigh-in stage. And yesterday, the sports beauty did exactly that, serving a whole fashion moment just before taking on Lanell “KO” Daniels in Detroit.

With a fabulous fur, a designer one-piece, and full-on glam, Claressa is exactly who she says she is. Keep scrolling for outfit details.

Claressa Shields Flexes Before Her Detroit Fight, Showing Style, Body, & Confidence

For the Detroit weigh-in, Claressa skipped the traditional sports bra and shorts combo, opting for a Gucci monogram one-shoulder one-piece with boyshort-style bottoms that hugged every curve. The fit was bold, sexy, and flashy—just like her. And there was no denying Claressa’s fitness obsession as she graced the stage.

Sis’ body is tea.

Adding to her baddie energy was Claressa’s “Papoose” tattoo, referring to “her man, her man, her man.” As she flexed on stage, the ink was on full display.

Claressa elevated her weigh in look with accessories we loved. The fighter donned a luxurious, floor-length fur coat in creamy neutrals and her signature GWOAT necklace.

Her hair was equally as flawless. She slayed in a sleek, buss-down middle part with dark roots and bone-straight blonde length.

Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Claressa Shields’ Weigh-In Slay: Sis Cleared The Stage

Tonight’s Shields vs. Daniels fight kicks off around 10:30 p.m., but the show started when Claressa stepped on that stage. Fans are already commenting on her look – and are obsessed.

“So pretty, sis!!! 😍 Have fun doing what you love tonight! 🫶🏾” wrote one fan on Instagram. “Babbeee, you fine fine, and your man keeps showing up and supporting you. I love it! 🔥😍🥊,” wrote another referring to a fire shot of the two in Claressa’s July 26 post.

She’s giving fashion, she’s giving “it girl,” and she’s giving instant KO.

Claressa Shields Gives Main Character Energy In A Floor-Length Fur & Bold Gucci One-Piece was originally published on hellobeautiful.com