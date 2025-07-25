Celebrity

Jeezy Hosting Free Community Day In ATL

Symphonic Snowman Jeezy Hosting Free Community Day, Donating School Supplies To 500 Students

Jeezy The (Symphonic) Snowman is giving back ahead of his concert with a full orchestra.

Published on July 25, 2025

Jeezy the (symphonic) Snowman is putting philanthropy behind the platinum as he marks the 20th anniversary of Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101 with a meaningful move for the people. The Grammy-nominated rapper and cultural changemaker is teaming up with the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) for a free “Community Day” powered by his Street Dreamz Foundation.

Taking place on Saturday, July 26, from 12 to 4 PM at Impact Church in East Point, Georgia, the event coincides with Jeezy’s Atlanta stop on his sold-out symphony orchestra tour.

A press release reports that more than 500 students will be supplied with essential back-to-school supplies, while families can tap into free health screenings, career resources, and a whopping 25,000 pounds of groceries. With the Urban League lending support and LISC helping shape the strategy, the event is designed to be a grassroots blueprint for community growth.

“When we talk about building real change in our communities, it starts with trust, commitment, and knowing that the people on the ground matter,” said Jeezy in an official statement. “That’s why I’m proud to announce a transformational partnership between Street Dreamz Foundation and LISC—a national leader that has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with local organizations for over four decades.”

He continued,

“Street Dreamz has always believed in investing in wellness, opportunity, and leadership from the inside out. LISC shares that belief—and brings the infrastructure, investment tools, and reach to help us scale what works,” Jeezy continued. “This partnership isn’t about charity—it’s about building power. It’s about making sure our neighborhoods have access to the same opportunities, the same capital, and the same future as anywhere else.”

STREET DREAMZ FOUNDATION
Source: Street Dreamz Foundation, jeezy / Street Dreamz Foundation

The event will also feature mental health resources, hands-on learning activities for youth, and a unique “passport” system that encourages attendees to engage with every station. It’s the first in a series of year-long activations from Street Dreamz and LISC, aiming to bring real resources to real people, ranging from barbershops and ball fields to classrooms and community centers.

Check out the details below.

Community Day Highlights:


Free school supplies for 500+ students
25,000 pounds of food distributed
Health screenings: diabetes, blood pressure, and prostate checks
Mental wellness resources
Career exposure and networking
Youth activities and education stations
Entertainment and community vibes

Event Details:


Saturday, July 26
12 PM – 4 PM
Impact Church, 2323 Sylvan Rd, East Point, GA
Free & open to the public

Will YOU be attending Jeezy’s free community day in Atlanta?

