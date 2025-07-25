Steph Curry Debunks Claim That Katt Williams Taught Him How To Shoot: “I’ve Actually Never Met Him”

Source:

Katt Williams has been a popular comedian for decades, but his interview with Shannon Sharpe—which currently has 90 million views— has inadvertently turned him into a prophet.

So any podcast he went on thereafter blew up, as did the wild claims he made, including being the reason Steph Curry became one of the sharpest and deepest) shooters in NBA history.

But on a recent episode of Complex’s 360 with Speedy, Curry put the rumors of Williams being his ghost trainer to bed.

“Shout out to Katt Williams, I’m a big fan. I’ve actually never met him,” Curry said before completely debunking the story.

“The power of storytelling, I’m not saying that everything he says is fabricated, but that specific story: 100% never happened. But the power of a storyteller to kind of wrap you in set the tone,” he continued.

But the one thing about Williams’ storytelling is it’s mixed with comedy, and you get so wrapped up in the ridiculousness of it that even some of Curry’s family members were tricked.

“He had my family calling me, ‘Yo, I didn’t know,’” he added. “I said, first off, I was an underrated, like three-star recruit. There ain’t no way I’m getting paid to come somewhere to play in an All-Star game or like All-Star camp or whatever.”

Curry does acknowledge that Williams is a golfer like him and wouldn’t mind hitting the links for some competition, but when it comes to helping him with basketball, he says he won’t “be thanking Katt Williams in my in my retirement speech.”

The comedian’s claim dates back to an appearance on the Good One podcast last year, where he says he’s “responsible for the greatest shooter in the NBA.”

He says he paid Curry $5,000 to play in a charity celebrity basketball game, which is when he constantly saw a young pre-NBA Curry pull up from any spot once he passed the half-court line, so he encouraged the long shots.

Williams claimed that he scored 40 points in the first year and 50 in the second, which is when he told Curry to lean into his range.

“If you can shoot before people can start defense, you’ll be the greatest shooter that ever lived,” Williams recalled. “Now, I’m not saying he took that advice and went on to do that, but he took my advice and went on to do that, so …”

Now that Steph Curry has denied ever even meeting Williams, see the reaction to the comedian’s original claims below.

