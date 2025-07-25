Kendrick Lamar Refreshes His Style With New Team

Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

Kendrick Lamar has always used fashion as a part of his artistic identity, and now he’s taking things in a new direction.

After working with stylist Taylor McNeill for the past few years, Lamar has recently brought on new talent to shake up his look. During their time together, McNeill helped define Lamar’s sleek and carefully curated image, dressing him in standout pieces like a custom Louis Vuitton suit by Virgil Abloh, a diamond crown for his “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers” album, and designer looks from brands like Prada, Chanel, and The Row.

Each outfit added meaning to his public appearances, whether it was on the red carpet, in music videos, or during high-profile moments like his Super Bowl halftime show. His fashion choices often reflected the tone of his music, adding a visual layer to his storytelling—even during his public feud with Drake, where his style made just as strong a statement as his lyrics.

Now, the West Coast rapper is mixing things up. As he tours the U.S. on the “Grand National Tour” with SZA, two new stylists—Marika-Ella Ames and Zara Mirkin—have joined his team. With them, Lamar has been sporting a rougher, more rebellious look, featuring camo gear, studded accessories, and ripped jeans with bold prints.

This shift marks a clear departure from the more polished style he’s known for. It’s a sign that Kendrick is once again evolving, using fashion as a tool to express where he’s at creatively. Whether on stage or in the studio, he continues to push boundaries—and his new style is just another way he’s keeping fans on their toes.

