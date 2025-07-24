Former NC Governor Cooper Plans To Enter Senate Race

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Former North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper (D) is beginning to launch his campaign for the state Senate.

Several sources told Axios that the former governor, who served two terms in the state, is planning to launch his campaign sometime next week. State Democrats believe that Cooper has a chance to flip the seat from Republicans, especially after news of Republican Senator Thom Tillis not seeking reelection.

“North Carolina is one of the most competitive races in the country, and Roy Cooper would be a force to be reckoned with if he enters the field,” Senate Majority PAC (SMP) spokesperson Lauren French told Axios.

Former Democrat Representative Wiley Nickel also announced his running for Senate, who served one term in the House. He was the first major Democratic candidate to announce his plan to run.

“We got to stand up to Donald Trump and Thom Tillis, over and over, has been the one that has voted for the Trump agenda. He’s been the deciding vote on important confirmation after confirmation,” Nickel said in an interview with Politico.

Lara Trump, President Trump’s daughter in law, has been proposed as the Republican candidate for the seat.

Sources have also said that Michael Whatley, chair of the Republican National Committee, also has plans to also launch a campaign for the Senate seat in North Carolina.

