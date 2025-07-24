NY Karen Arrested After Striking Black Teens And Getting Knocked Out For It

Source: X / x

Listen — we have seen a lot of Karen videos over the years.

For some reason, no matter how many of these wayward white people get publicly shamed, fired, arrested or all of the above for their pathological refusal to stop minding Black people’s business, there are always new Karens and Ken-tlemen ready to sign up for a fresh FAFO moment. And every once in a while, we get a Karen incident that is so satisfying to watch, it’s hard not to waste our entire day hitting that “replay” button over and over again as if it were some form of meditation to soothe our Black nerves.

A recent Karen encounter in upstate New York provides such satisfaction — and it had a happy ending.

Meet Susan Rice of Binghamton, N.Y.

Rice became the star of her own FAFO exclusive after a July 18 incident went viral that showed her confronting two Black teens at her neighbor’s home in Johnson City Village. (By “confront,” I mean, “get predictably antagonistic and racist,” and by “FAFO,” I mean she got knocked TF out and later arrested.)

Folks, feast your eyes on this delicious Karen video here.

The video clip begins with Rice antagonizing the two teens, 16 and 18, according to WSKG, and the teens responding by repeatedly telling her to “go in the crib.”

“You don’t even pay for this,” a Karen Named Susan (you gotta say the whole thang) said, pointing at their home.

“This is my estate,” she continued, pointing at her own home. (BTW, the word “estate” is doing a lot of heavy lifting here. Pretty sure that’s just a regular-degular house, but whatever.)

The teens attempted to dismiss her, but Susan of House Karen was not having it, so she declared, “We are the police,” and then referred to the Black teenagers as “Section 8.”

This is where the video gets good.

If you were wondering who “we” referred to, it turns out that Susan’s boyfriend is Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski, who can be seen coming out of their “estate,” which clearly put a battery in Susan’s back, because as soon as she saw him there to back her up, she charged onto the teens’ porch, and, boooooooy, was that a mistake.

Susan can first be seen striking the 18-year-old, who was reportedly there visiting the other teen and his family, before turning her attention to the 16-year-old, whom she also struck, and well — she really shouldn’t have done that.

That 16-year-old Black child must have summoned the furious fists of our ancestors when he struck Karen back, laying her out cold, prompting her boyfriend to spring into action.

Now, here’s the thing: Knowing Suzie McKaren’s boyfriend is the police chief might make you nervous about what he planned to do while approaching the boys’ porch. Is he going to arrest them? Will he suddenly “fear for his life” and pull his service weapon? Is this about to be the next Black Lives Matter catalyst, causing protests and civil unrest to spill into the streets?

Nope. Chief Zikuski calmly stepped onto that porch to remove his dumb-ass girlfriend like he was Red’s father from Friday.

In fact, Zikuski was a little too calm. As he struggled to get his girlfriend up off of the ground, while the teens demanded he “get her off my porch,” he showed no emotion at all. If I had to guess, I’d say he was sick of her sh*t too, and was low-key glad she finally talked herself into a Mike Tyson blow to the face. (Shout out to Clipse. Great album.)

Anyway, according to WNBF, Rice had to be treated for undisclosed injuries, but that didn’t free her from being held accountable for her violent behavior and harassment of young teenagers. On July 21, after she went to the Johnson City police station to be interviewed, she was arrested on the spot and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, trespassing, and second-degree harassment. Zikuski, who has served as police chief since 2008, was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the incident. (Normally, I would never say this about a cop who was suspended after an incident with Black teens, but poor guy. All he did was volunteer to clean up the trash from their porch.)

The 16-year-old’s mother, Kristina Montgomery, reportedly wrote on Facebook that Susan had heard the teens laughing on the porch and assumed they were laughing at her.

“She came on to my property on to MY PORCH, and smacked my son’s friend across the face and then smacked my son,” Montgomery wrote. “I’m tired of these privileged ass people acting like they can’t do no wrong well well Susan you have met your MF match!!!”

Oh, and as for Susan’s claim that “we are the police,” well, it turns out the word “we” was also doing a lot of heavy lifting.



“The female in the video is a private citizen — not employed by the City of Binghamton nor affiliated with the City in any official capacity. Still, I’m troubled by her language and the implication that she is in any way above the law because of a personal association with a member of law enforcement,” Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham said in a statement.

The moral of the story here is simple, folks. When you’re harassing Black people and they tell you to “go in the crib,” TAKE YOUR DUMB ASS IN THE HOUSE, KAREN!!

