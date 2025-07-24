Brandy And Monica Just Took Us On A Fashion Memory Lane With ‘Vogue’

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

If you grew up with the “Boy Is Mine” on replay while trying to copy Brandy’s braids or recreate Monica’s fashion looks, then this is for you. The two R&B icons recently sat down with Vogue for an 18-minute Life in Looks podcast episode, and we loved every second of the conversation.

Throughout the episode, the duo flipped through a coffee table lookbook of images from their fashion journey. The book featured everything from Brandy’s 1994 debut album cover to their upcoming 2025 The Boy Is Mine Tour. Monica proudly called the tour “the evolution, the moment”—a true full-circle fashion moment for both stars. Their reactions to past looks were hilarious and heartwarming – and some comments even confirmed what we all thought back then.

Brandy & Monica Talk Fashion, Friendship, & Fabulousness With Vogue

Brandy and Monica sat down with the iconic magazine in chartreuse fits. Monica chose an oversized, light green duster over a white set, while Brandy sat next to her in a sheer, green fringe top and matching pants. Monica styled her hair in a short, curled pixie, and Brandy slayed in a voluminous, dark, wavy unit.

Monica Reflects On Chanel & Karl Lagerfeld

Monica and Brandy jumped right into conversations about their fits. Monica lovingly roasted her own decision to wear those iconic white block sandals in her “Before You Walk Out of My Life” video – a picture that still goes viral every few months. Conversely, she also mentioned getting fitted by Karl Lagerfeld and his Chanel team. “A fitting with Karl Lagerfeld is something you never forget,” she said.

Brandy responded jokingly, “I’m low-key mad that you didn’t take me to Paris to meet all the Chanel people.”

Brandy reminded us throughout the podcast that she is also a style icon. She made braids a red carpet look before anyone else dared to wear them – whether worn under a bandana, in a micro style, or curled.

‘It Meant Everything’: Brandy On Working With The Late Whitney Houston

The actress also took a moment to reflect on her history-making turn as Cinderella in the 1997 Rodgers & Hammerstein remake. Who can forget her work with Whitney Houston?

“The fact that [Whitney] was so supportive and able to see something in me that I didn’t see in myself—like becoming a Black princess—that meant everything to me,” she said

During the chat, both women named dropped other Black women powerhouses – and we loved the showing of sisterhood. From Whitney to Missy Elliott and Mary J. Blige, it is clear that their heroes are our heroes, too.

Watch The Entire Brandy & Monica Vogue Podcast

With the tour coming up, the pair had to dish on “The Boy Is Mine” music video looks and behind-the-scenes. The entire conversation felt like a cozy heart-to-heart with your besties—the kind where you laugh, reflect, and remember why your teenage self loved fashion as expression.

Watch the entire 18-minute Vogue Life in Looks episode with Brandy and Monica.

